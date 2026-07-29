Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 482,448 in the last 365 days.

Statement from State Sen. Scott Alexander

State Sen. Scott Alexander (R-Muncie) made the following statement following the news of the death of Lynn Town Marshal Bradley Fisher:

STATEHOUSE (July 29, 2026) – "I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Lynn Town Marshal Bradley Fisher. Officer Fisher dedicated 25 years of his life to serving our community with bravery and selflessness, and his sacrifice will never be forgotten. My sincerest condolences go out to his family, friends, fellow law enforcement officers and the entire Lynn community as they navigate this incredibly difficult time."

-30-

which includes Delaware and Randolph counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

Contact: Samantha Deese, Press Secretary
Samantha.Deese@iga.in.gov
317-234-9133

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement from State Sen. Scott Alexander

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.