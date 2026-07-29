Statement from State Sen. Scott Alexander

State Sen. Scott Alexander (R-Muncie) made the following statement following the news of the death of Lynn Town Marshal Bradley Fisher: STATEHOUSE (July 29, 2026) – "I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Lynn Town Marshal Bradley Fisher. Officer Fisher dedicated 25 years of his life to serving our community with bravery and selflessness, and his sacrifice will never be forgotten. My sincerest condolences go out to his family, friends, fellow law enforcement officers and the entire Lynn community as they navigate this incredibly difficult time." -30- which includes Delaware and Randolph counties. Click here to download a high-resolution photo. Contact: Samantha Deese, Press Secretary

Samantha.Deese@iga.in.gov

317-234-9133

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