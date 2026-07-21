Garten: Communities in Senate District 45 receive more than $1.6 million in road-funding grants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

A full breakdown of the Community Crossings Awards can be found here.

STATEHOUSE (July 21, 2026) — Communities in Senate District 45 will receive more than $1.6 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Chris Garten (R-Charlestown). When looking at counties with a population between 50,000 and 100,000, Floyd County has the 5th highest award in the state at $734,532.28. When looking at counties with a population between 100,000 and 150,000, Clark County has the 4th highest award in the state at $900,522.00.

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks, and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $2 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 12,500 receive an 80%/20% match, while counties with populations greater than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 12,500 receive a 50%/50% match.

This additional round of awards is being issued following the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 179.

"Modern, reliable infrastructure is the backbone of economic growth and community safety," Garten said. "The Community Crossings program isn't just about paving roads — it's about opening doors for local businesses, connecting families, and positioning Southern Indiana for long-term prosperity. I'm proud to see Clark and Floyd counties capture some of the largest matching awards in their categories, and I credit our local leaders for making smart, targeted investments that deliver real results for Hoosiers."

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State Sen. Chris Garten (R-Charlestown) represents Senate District 45,

which includes Clark County and a portion of Floyd County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

Contact: Lance Gideon, Senior Press Secretary

Lance.Gideon@iga.in.gov

317-234-9221