Statehouse Spotlight with Sen. Schmitt: Strengthening Ivy Tech's mission

By State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper)

Since its founding more than 60 years ago, Ivy Tech Community College has prepared students for the workforce.

With campuses across Indiana, Ivy Tech helps thousands of Hoosiers each year obtain an associate's degree, certificate, take training courses and more.

This year, I supported a new law that aligns the college's programs for the evolving needs of Indiana's economy.

Senate Enrolled Act 254 puts emphasis on the workforce development mission at Ivy Tech and calls for members of the college's board, and the boards of each campus, to have knowledge in industries like logistics, information technology and life sciences — all of which have significant impacts on our state's economy.

This new law also adds dual credit and dual enrollment as part of Ivy Tech's mission.

Dual credit not only helps students obtain their certificates or degrees quicker but also helps lower the cost of post-secondary education for Hoosier students.

Many of the jobs of today did not exist 50 years ago, and we will likely see new jobs 50 years from now. That's why it's so important for Ivy Tech, and our state, to always be looking ahead as we prepare students for the economy of the future.

Ivy Tech helps keep our state's economy revving, and I am excited to see what it has in store for its future and how it makes Indiana an even better place to live and work.

As always, constituents can reach out to me with any questions or concerns by email at s48@iga.in.gov or by phone at 1-800-382-9467.

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State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper) represents Senate District 48,

which includes Crawford, Dubois, Gibson, Perry, Pike and Spencer counties.

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