Premier Moe Attends Funeral for Senator Lindsey Graham

CANADA, July 28 - Released on July 28, 2026

Premier Scott Moe will attend the funeral of United States Senator Lindsey Graham today in Washington, D.C., at the invitation of the Graham family. Premier Moe will join Government of Canada representatives and a number of international leaders paying their respects, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Senator Graham was a longstanding friend of Saskatchewan. He visited Saskatchewan on two occasions, in 2009 and 2015, including tours of SaskPower's Boundary Dam Power Station and its carbon capture and storage facility near Estevan.

Premier Moe met with Senator Graham on several occasions during his time in office. Most recently in 2025, they discussed Canada-United States trade, energy security and the importance of maintaining a strong bilateral relationship.

"I want to express my sincere condolences to Senator Graham's family, friends and colleagues on his sudden passing," Moe said. "Senator Graham had a deep understanding of Saskatchewan and its importance to North American energy and food security. He was always gracious, thoughtful and generous in his dealings with our province."

Saskatchewan plays a key role in Canada-United States trade relations. The province continues to pursue a direct advocacy approach in the United States, building strong relationships with elected officials and decision-makers on both sides of the political aisle. Saskatchewan's export-driven economy is closely tied to the U.S. market, as American consumers and industries rely on Saskatchewan-produced food, fuel, fertilizer and critical minerals.

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