Innovation Saskatchewan Supports SK Startups to Pilot Homegrown Technologies

CANADA, July 28 - Released on July 28, 2026

Four Saskatchewan technology companies are partnering with public sector, post-secondary and community organizations across the province through the Made In Saskatchewan Technology (MIST) program.

The pilot projects help startups test Saskatchewan-developed technologies in real-world settings while giving partner organizations access to innovative solutions that address workforce, service delivery and operational challenges.

Several projects use artificial intelligence and other digital tools to improve efficiency, support frontline workers and strengthen critical infrastructure operations.

Through the program, the startups will receive more than $100,000 in combined funding to support project implementation.

"MIST helps Saskatchewan startups move from promising ideas to proven solutions," Minister responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Warren Kaeding said. "By connecting companies with public partners willing to test new technology, the program helps innovators build a track record for growth while delivering real benefits to Saskatchewan communities."

The 2026 MIST recipients and projects:

BOMS (HD Advanced Technologies) is partnering with Creative Options Regina to test its operations management platform in the human services sector. The platform supports safety, compliance, training and staff communications while exploring new digital tools for frontline workers.

is partnering with to test its operations management platform in the human services sector. The platform supports safety, compliance, training and staff communications while exploring new digital tools for frontline workers. drOPS is expanding its work with SaskWater by providing its digital maintenance and operations platform to additional operators and technicians. The project aims to improve training, onboarding and operational consistency while supporting rural water and wastewater services.

is expanding its work with by providing its digital maintenance and operations platform to additional operators and technicians. The project aims to improve training, onboarding and operational consistency while supporting rural water and wastewater services. Tech Career Bridge is partnering with Sask Sport to add AI-powered resume-building and career planning tools to its career development platform for high school student-athletes. The project aims to support earlier career preparation and create opportunities for broader use in Saskatchewan schools.

is partnering with to add AI-powered resume-building and career planning tools to its career development platform for high school student-athletes. The project aims to support earlier career preparation and create opportunities for broader use in Saskatchewan schools. TrackPoint is partnering with the University of Saskatchewan, University of Regina, Regina Open Door Society and Carlton Trail College to test its AI-powered communication and career readiness platform. The technology provides personalized feedback to help learners strengthen interview, presentation and workplace communication skills.

"For many startups, securing a first major customer is one of the biggest barriers to growth," Innovation Saskatchewan CEO Kari Harvey said. "MIST helps overcome that challenge by connecting companies with partners who can test their technology in real-world settings. Those early partnerships help build credibility, attract future customers and support commercialization."

Through MIST, eligible startups can receive up to $60,000 to develop and test solutions with public sector and other eligible partners. Beyond funding, the program helps companies gain market validation and build the connections needed to grow and compete in new markets.

For information on how to apply for the MIST program, visit: innovationsask.ca/programs/mist.

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