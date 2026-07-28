CANADA, July 28 - Released on July 28, 2026

A public inquest into the death of Trevor Charles will be held Tuesday, August 18 to 21, 2026, at the Creighton Court Room, 298 1st Street East in Creighton, Saskatchewan.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

Charles, 34, went into medical distress in his cell at the Pelican Narrows RCMP Detachment. EMS was called and staff began life-saving efforts. EMS arrived, took over his care and transported him to the Pelican Narrows Medical Centre, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Section 20 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner shall hold an inquest into the death of a person who dies while an inmate at a jail or a correctional facility, unless the coroner is satisfied that the person's death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish the medical cause and manner of death and when and where that individual died. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Robert Kennedy, K.C. will preside at the inquest.

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