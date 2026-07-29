Province Increases Support Through the Saskatchewan Housing Benefit

CANADA, July 29 - Released on July 29, 2026

As of July 1, 2026, more than 5,000 Saskatchewan households are receiving increased financial support through the Saskatchewan Housing Benefit (SHB), helping eligible renters better afford their shelter costs. The 2026-27 Provincial Budget invested $3.2 million to increase monthly benefit rates to support individuals seeking safety from interpersonal violence, people living in supportive housing and households with low to moderate incomes.

The Seeking Safety from Interpersonal Violence (Seeking Safety) Stream of the SHB program is receiving the largest increase in support. Monthly flat-rate benefits have doubled to help cover rent and utilities, with benefit amounts based on household size. Under the increased rates, singles receive $450 per month, households with one dependant receive $550 per month and households with two or more dependants receive $650 per month.

Increased support helps individuals fleeing interpersonal violence to access safe housing and establish themselves independently in the rental market or in co-operative housing. Eligible new clients of the Seeking Safety Stream will also receive a one-time benefit to help them secure a new place to live independently and safely.

In addition, SHB's Supportive Housing Stream benefit has increased by 40 per cent per month, helping renters who receive supportive housing services offset rent and utility costs. Benefit amounts have increased to $315 per month for single individuals, $385 per month for households with one dependant and $455 for households with two or more dependants. Individuals living in supportive housing receive services for mental health conditions, addictions and behavioural issues, which can affect their ability to find or maintain stable housing.

The Core Stream supports households with low to moderate incomes across the province and provides a flat-rate monthly benefit to eligible renters for their rent and utility costs. Monthly core benefit amounts have increased by 20 per cent. Singles or couples that spend between 35 and 45 per cent of their income on shelter costs receive monthly benefits ranging from $210 to $330, depending on household size. Those that spend more than 45 per cent of their income on shelter costs receive between $270 and $390 per month, depending on their household size.

Over 5,000 Saskatchewan households currently receive the Saskatchewan Housing Benefit: including nearly 3,500 in the Core Stream, more than 1,300 through the Supportive Housing Stream and more than 160 through the Seeking Safety Stream. Since the program began in April 2020, more than 10,000 Saskatchewan households have received the benefit.

The Saskatchewan Housing Benefit is co-funded by the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan under the National Housing Strategy Bilateral Agreement. Through the National Housing Strategy, the province cost-matches federal investments dollar-for-dollar for the SHB program. This includes a federal investment of $10 million for Survivors of Gender-Based Violence in Saskatchewan.

For more information about the SHB, visit: Saskatchewan Housing Benefit

Quotes:

“Affordable housing changes lives. That’s why our federal government is working with Saskatchewan to help more people keep a roof over their heads, whether they’re raising a family or finding the courage to leave an unsafe situation. Through programs like the Canada Housing Benefit, we’re making real investments that help people across Saskatchewan build stronger, more secure futures in every corner of our province.” – The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development), and Member of Parliament for Denesthé—Missinippi—Churchill River.

"Our government is helping more Saskatchewan people with low incomes afford their housing costs by increasing the Saskatchewan Housing Benefit. These increases also strengthen housing stability for people living in supportive housing and help individuals leaving situations of interpersonal violence access safe housing as they build independent futures." — The Honourable Terry Jenson, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation

Quick facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of March 2026, the federal government has committed $82.28 billion to support the creation of over 199,000 units and the repair of over 344,200 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the National Housing Strategy. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $610 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments.

will invest $610 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments. The federal government announced in November 2017 that it would invest $2 billion in a new Canada Housing Benefit (CHB) as part of the NHS. Provinces and territories are cost-matching this funding for a total $4 billion investment over eight years, starting in 2020-21.

Associated Links:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is a federal Crown corporation and the foundation of Canada's housing system. For over 80 years, CMHC has supported the functioning of housing markets across the country through housing finance solutions — including mortgage loan insurance and securitization — while providing trusted, unbiased data, research and market intelligence to inform policy and decision making. Through its national presence, deep expertise in housing economics and finance and a system-wide perspective, CMHC helps foster a more stable, well-functioning housing market that supports households, communities and the broader economy.

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In November 2019, the Government of Saskatchewan released Saskatchewan's Growth Plan: The Next Decade of Growth 2020-2030, which sets out the Government's vision for a province of 1.4 million people by 2030. The Plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

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For more information, contact:

Arianna Durgerian

Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

Email: [email protected]

Media Relations

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Email: [email protected]

Media Relations

Social Services

Phone: 306-787-3610

Email: [email protected]