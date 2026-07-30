The Brooks Group Named One of 25 Best Sales Training Programs
Sales training and development leader recognized for measurable sales performance improvement
“In the age of AI, sales leaders are realizing their teams must go beyond product knowledge and an engaging personality to differentiate themselves with customers. Sellers must become trusted advisors,” said Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group. “We deliver highly relevant, engaging, and effective training programs that equip sales professionals with foundational skills to build long-term customer relationships.”
Highspot recognized three specific programs from The Brooks Group:
- IMPACT Selling®: Structured, six‑step sales methodology that aligns sales teams on a consistent process and common language.
- Strategic Account Management: Proven system to protect and expand profitable customer relationships.
- Sales Negotiations: Strategies and techniques to outsell the competition while preserving margins.
High-quality sales training remains paramount to B2B sales success. Forward-looking sales leaders are future-proofing their teams with the skills to differentiate themselves, build long-term relationships, sell with value, and become trusted business partners.
CROs, sales VPs, and sales learning and development leaders can leverage the Highspot Best 25 Sales Programs list to find the right sales training partner for their organization.
Since its founding in 1977, The Brooks Group has been consistently recognized as an innovator in the sales training and performance industry. The effectiveness of its training delivery and sales process methodology is proven by continued customer success and positive reviews.
View the complete list here: https://www.highspot.com/blog/best-sales-training-programs/
About The Brooks Group
Put your team on the path to trusted advisor. The Brooks Group is the leading sales training and development company empowering sales professionals to build profitable customer relationships. We believe salespeople excel when they use a consultative approach that puts customer needs first. Notable clients include Airbus, Avita Medical, Bobcat, Hitachi Energy, Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks, SANY Americas, Texas Instruments, and United States Air Force. Learn more about our suite of sales training and development programs at brooksgroup.com.
Ginna Hall
The Brooks Group
+1 6176429049
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