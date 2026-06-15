The Brooks Group Named One of 2026 Best Employers in North Carolina

The Brooks Group has been named one of the 2026 Best Employers in North Carolina

Leading sales training company recognized for workplace culture and employee experience

We've built a culture around trust, real investment in our employees, and genuine care for our clients. When your team thrives, so do the people you serve.” — Spencer Wixom, President and CEO, The Brooks Group

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brooks Group , a leading sales training and development company, announced it has been recognized as one of the 2026 Best Employers in North Carolina by Business North Carolina magazine."Our people come first. That's not just something we say. We've built a culture around trust, real investment in our employees, and genuine care for our clients. When your team thrives, so do the people you serve," said Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group.Now in its thirteenth year, the Best Employers in North Carolina awards program identifies and recognizes the area’s best employers and provides organizations with valuable employee feedback. The award process includes a survey of company employees on dozens of topics from recruiting practices to recognition programs.The Brooks Group prioritizes a strong culture and acknowledges employees at every level through a profit-sharing program. The company promotes mutual trust by allowing flex time and hybrid work, and offering weekly all-company huddles, quarterly town halls, game lunches, workiversaries, wedding and baby showers, and a well-stocked snack and coffee bar.Winners will be recognized in Business North Carolina magazine and at the awards gala on June 24, 2026. For more information about the Best Employers in North Carolina award, visit https://businessnc.com/bestemployers/ About The Brooks GroupPut your team on the path to trusted advisor. The Brooks Group is the leading sales training and development company empowering sales professionals to build profitable customer relationships. We believe salespeople excel when they use a consultative approach that puts customer needs first. Notable clients include Airbus, Avita Medical, Bobcat, Hitachi Energy, Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks, SANY Americas, Texas Instruments, and United States Air Force. Learn more about our suite of sales training and development programs, assessments, coaching, and reinforcement tools at brooksgroup.com.###

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