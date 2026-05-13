The Brooks Group Named to Selling Power’s Top Sales Training Companies 2026 List

Sales training and development leader recognized 17th time for best-in-class programs that drive revenue growth

Today, 89% of B2B buyers use AI throughout the buying process. Salespeople need to become trusted advisors to work alongside AI—not compete with it.” — Spencer Wixom, President and CEO, The Brooks Group

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brooks Group , a leading sales training and development company, announced that it has been named to Selling Power’s Top Sales Training Companies 2026 list for its sales training programs, assessments, and AI-driven reinforcement tools."Today, 89% of B2B buyers use AI throughout the buying process. Salespeople need to become trusted advisors to work alongside AI—not compete with it," said Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group. "Being named a Top Sales Training Company for the 17th year in a row demonstrates The Brooks Group's commitment to building resilient, future-ready sales organizations.”The Brooks Group is recognized as an innovator in the sales training and performance industry. The company mines its over 45-year legacy of proven strategies and techniques to accelerate revenue growth. The effectiveness of its training delivery and IMPACT Sellingsales process is proven by continued customer success and positive reviews.High-quality sales training remains critical to B2B sales performance. CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage the 2026 Top Sales Training Company list to find the right sales training partner.“With markets whipsawing and global trade uncertainty creating new headwinds, B2B revenue teams are also navigating rapid change driven by AI,” said According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner. “Partnering with top sales training companies helps ensure sales teams have the skills, coaching, and AI-enabled practices to win in 2026 and beyond.”All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions, and their company’s unique contributions to the sales training marketplace.See the Selling Power Top Sales Training Companies 2026 list at https://bit.ly/3R2BJwo ###About The Brooks GroupPut your team on the path to trusted advisor. The Brooks Group is the leading sales training and development company empowering sales professionals to build profitable customer relationships. We believe salespeople excel when they use a consultative approach that puts customer needs first. Notable clients include Airbus, Avita Medical, Bobcat, Hitachi Energy, Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks, SANY Americas, Texas Instruments, and United States Air Force. Learn more about our suite of sales training and development programs, assessments, coaching, and reinforcement tools at brooksgroup.com.About Selling PowerIn addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters ( https://bit.ly/3nUpek7 ), as well as the leading AI sales newsletter (Subscribe to the AI 4 Sales™ / Sales 3.0 Digest – Sales 3.0 Conference / Blog (sales30conf.com). Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. https://www.sales30conf.com

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