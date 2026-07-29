Fatal Crash near Kingston, Shoshone County

KINGSTON, Idaho –

The Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash which occurred July 28, 2026, at approximately 4:30 PM on Fast Hill Road near Wingfield Road, Shoshone County, Idaho.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2025 F450 pickup truck driven by a 64-year-old male from Kingston, Idaho was traveling northbound on Fast Hill Road, failed to maintain their lane of travel, ran off the roadway and crashed into the embankment on the roadside, and caught fire.

The driver and sole occupant of the Ford succumbed to injuries at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

Traffic on Fast Hill Road was completely blocked for approximately three and a half hours while emergency responders contained the fire, processed the scene, and recovered the vehicle.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Posted in District 1 - Northern Idaho