Public Asked to Help Identify Additional Victims or Witnesses

MERIDIAN, Idaho. The Idaho State Police (ISP) today asked for the public’s assistance as the investigation into Jose Buenaventura Aguilera continues following his recent arrest and indictment in connection with the 2016 sexual assault of a 15-year-old in Caldwell.

The indictment followed a multi-year investigation conducted by the Caldwell Police Department and the Idaho State Police Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) Cold Case Team. Detectives are seeking information about additional victims, witnesses, or related incidents involving Buenaventura Aguilera.

“This case is an excellent example of the strength of collaboration between law enforcement agencies. Victims deserve to know their cases are never forgotten, and we are thankful for the Idaho State Police Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) Unit who dedicated countless hours to the follow-up investigation that ultimately led to identifying and arresting the suspect,” said Chief Rex Ingram, Caldwell Police Department. “We are grateful for the professionalism, expertise, and perseverance of the SAKI investigators and everyone involved in bringing this case forward. No matter how much time has passed, victims deserve to know that we remain committed to pursuing justice. Working together, we can continue holding offenders accountable and supporting survivors.”

Buenaventura Aguilera has also been known by the names J. Buenaventura Aguilera, Jose Buenaventura Aguilera, Joe, and Juan. Investigators are asking anyone who may recognize these names or the accompanying photographs to contact the Idaho State Police SAKI Cold Case Team.

“It is important for victims of sexual assault to know that no matter how much time has passed, they deserve to be heard and to know we remain committed to holding offenders accountable whenever the evidence allows,” said Lieutenant Colonel Russ Wheatley, Deputy Director of the Idaho State Police. “Cold case investigations continue to evolve through advances in forensic science, persistent investigative work, and information shared by victims, witnesses, and the community. One conversation, one memory, or one detail that may seem insignificant could help identify additional victims, corroborate evidence, or move this investigation forward.”

Detectives encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim, witnessed suspicious behavior, or has information related to Buenaventura Aguilera or similar incidents to contact Daren M. Boyd, SAKI Site Coordinator with Idaho State Police Forensic Services at (208) 846-7583 or SAKI@isp.idaho.gov. Individuals are encouraged to reach out even if they are unsure whether their information is significant.

The following photographs depict Buenaventura Aguilera at different points in time and are being released to assist the public in identifying him.

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Jose Buenaventura Aguilera 2026 jail booking photo for public assistance in ongoing investigation Jose Buenaventura Aguilera 2013 driver’s license photo for public assistance in ongoing investigation

Posted in District 1 - Northern Idaho, District 2 - Central Idaho, District 3 - Western Idaho, District 4 - Southern Idaho, District 5 - Southeastern Idaho, District 6 - Eastern Idaho