Exmark Offers Five Tips for Completing DIY Projects

Great evenings in the backyard with friends and family is the payoff for finishing up those DIY projects. Creating and following a seasonal checklist is a great way to ensure yard maintenance items get completed on time.

Take DIY projects from idea to completion with these proven strategies

Nothing can cast a shadow on a great night in the backyard like looking around at multiple unfinished projects.” — Exmark Marketing Manager, Lenny Mangnall

BEATRICE, NE, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While virtually every homeowner has a list of projects they’d like to get done around the yard, many projects go uncompleted for one reason or another. Whether it’s time, complexity or simply losing interest, it’s easy to let meaningful projects fade into oblivion.

With this in mind, Exmark has created a list of five tips to help homeowners complete their DIY projects more successfully. Available to read free on the Exmark Backyard Life website, the tips are useful for projects large and small alike.

Exmark Marketing Manager, Lenny Mangnall, said the tips are designed to help homeowners create good habits and not let unfinished DIY projects become a mental burden they must bear.

“The challenges of taking a home project from inspiration to completion are real,” Mangnall said. “Nothing can cast a shadow on a great night in the backyard like looking around at multiple unfinished projects. Getting these projects done is the best way to ease stress and make the most of every moment with family and friends.”

First, it’s essential to set realistic expectations of yourself and the projects you take on and not get down if things don’t happen as quickly as anticipated. Sharing your project plans with a friend or family member can also help provide an extra layer of accountability, so it’ll be easier to just do it.

It’s also important to break each project plan down into a task list of supplies to acquire, and steps to completing the project. Then, simply put the list into action and watch the DIY project take shape. Doing this helps avoid the sense of being overwhelmed by everything in the project. Instead, it’s easier to simply focus on finishing the task at hand, then moving onto the next item.

Finally, one of the best things homeowners can do is to schedule time on the calendar to complete the project. Timeline out each of the tasks to completion and block out enough time to get them done.

Learn more and find inspiration for taking backyard living to the next level at the Exmark Backyard Life site. The site hosts a wealth of content dedicated to helping homeowners live their best backyard lives, including Done-In-A-Weekend Projects, Dream Yards, Signature Stories and more. The site also features original content produced by Exmark ambassadors, including Cam Jurgens, Brian Latimer, Michael Waddell, Austin Dillon and more.



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Establishing a Backyard Maintenance Plan

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