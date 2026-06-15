Exploring How Customer Challenges Inspire Exmark Innovations

Examples of innovations featured on Exmark mowers. Exmark XiQ autonomous technology enables landscape maintenance professionals to do more work in less time. Exmark uses maintenance-free sealed bearing caster pivot assemblies to reduce maintenance while ensuring maximum long-term durability.

New webpage highlights recent Exmark technologies arising from customer feedback

We’re not innovating for innovation’s sake. We’re taking the lead because it’s what our customers need to keep their competitive edge in the markets they serve.” — Exmark Marketing Manager, Lenny Mangnall

BEATRICE, NE, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a more than 40-year history of commercial mower innovation, Exmark is doubling down on its commitment to customer-focused innovation.

According to Exmark Marketing Manager, Lenny Mangnall, since 1982 the company has evolved from being an innovative marketplace disruptor to a recognized technology leader in commercial mowers.

“Exmark’s first product was a wide-area walk-behind mower that was unlike anything else available at the time,” Mangnall said. “It was larger and more productive than other walk-behind mowers of the time yet still compact enough for easy transport. And it was designed for the toughest commercial use, with simplicity, durability and ease of maintenance as its guiding principles.”

Fast forward to 1995 and Exmark again revolutionized landscape maintenance with the introduction of its iconic Lazer Z zero-turn mower. Designed specifically for the needs of landscape contractors, the Lazer Z raised the bar for commercial mower maneuverability, cut quality and productivity.

Mangnall said today’s landscape contractors need to work faster and smarter, with a focus on maximizing the efficiency of each crew.

“The business of landscape maintenance has never been more competitive than it is today,” Mangnall said. “That’s why successful contractors are increasingly focusing on innovation and advances in technology to make their businesses more productive, efficient and profitable.

“Mowing equipment is a big part of the efficiency equation for these contractors, and that’s where Exmark comes in. We’re laser focused on developing, testing and introducing homegrown innovations that enable crews to do more, more efficiently, every day.

“Whether it’s the next-level productivity of autonomous mowers, or new features that make our mowers more versatile, productive or durable, Exmark innovations are inspired by customer needs.”

To highlight the recent Exmark innovations resulting from noted customer challenges, Exmark has launched a new Exmark Innovation Hub on its website. The page introduces specific challenges commercial landscape contractors face, then describes the innovative technologies Exmark has developed to minimize or eliminate them. Categories include durability, productivity, cut quality, operator comfort, ease of service, and sustainability.

Mangnall said that the information the Innovation Hub provides is valuable because it shows the extreme level of care and detail Exmark puts into designing, testing and building commercial mowers.

“Some people think that a mower’s a mower –– they’re all the same,” Mangnall said. “For landscape professionals however, a mower isn’t just a mower. It’s an investment in their livelihood, and the decision can have a profound effect on services today, and potential growth in the future.

“That’s why at Exmark, our eyes are keenly focused on what’s next. We’re not innovating for innovation’s sake. We’re taking the lead because it’s what our customers need to keep their competitive edge in the markets they serve.”

Learn more about Exmark’s commitment to innovation at the Exmark Innovation Hub.

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About Exmark

Exmark Manufacturing was incorporated in May 1982 as an independent manufacturer of professional turf care equipment. Today, it is the leading manufacturer of commercial mowers and equipment for the landscape professional. In addition to designing, building and marketing quality turf care equipment, Exmark’s goal is total customer satisfaction. All Exmark products are designed to help customers increase productivity while delivering unmatched quality. Products are sold to distributors and dealers who share the company’s commitment to customer service and quality products. Learn more at Exmark.com.



Built to Lead. Backed by Legacy –– Exmark

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