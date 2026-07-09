New Exmark Video Offers Tips to Control Mosquitos in the Backyard

Planting varieties including citronella, lemongrass, marigolds and more are a great way to repel mosquitos.

New Backyard Smart video offers five proven strategies to get rid of mosquitos

With these simple tips, it’s easy to make a big dent in mosquito population, so summer backyard outings are much more enjoyable.” — Exmark Marketing Manager, Lenny Mangnall

BEATRICE, NE, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Few things can put the brakes on a great summer evening outdoors like swarms of bloodthirsty mosquitoes. The tiny, abundant insects can turn virtually any outdoor oasis into much less inviting space.

With that in mind, Exmark has released a new episode of its Backyard Smart video series, which details five proven strategies to get rid of mosquitoes. The site also offers a mosquito control FAQ section to help homeowners decide which methods are best for their specific needs.

According to Exmark Marketing Manager, Lenny Mangnall, the new video is a great example of the company’s commitment to helping its customers maximize the health, beauty and usability of their outdoor living spaces.

“Regardless of where you live, mosquitos are likely one of the most common nuisances of outdoor living,” Mangnall said. “With these simple tips, it’s easy to make a big dent in mosquito population, so summer backyard outings are much more enjoyable.”

One of the most important things homeowners can do to reduce mosquito populations is to eliminate standing water. Mosquitos need water to breed, so any stagnant water in the yard is a fertile breeding ground for hundreds, if not thousands of mosquito larvae. Look at gutters, empty containers, rain barrels and other hidden areas where water may collect to ensure standing water isn’t making the mosquito problem worse.

A number of plant varieties have been proven to repel mosquitos with their strong scents and oils. Citronella grass, marigolds, lavender, basil and rosemary are some of the most common mosquito-repelling plants. And believe it or not, catnip has been shown in studies to be up to ten times more effective than DEET at repelling mosquitos.

Mosquitos have a number of natural predators, and providing habitat for these beneficial predators can reduce mosquito populations significantly. Predators include bats, birds, dragonflies, fish, frogs and toads.

Visit the Exmark Backyard Life site to watch the new Backyard Smart – 5 Ways to Get Rid of Mosquitoes video. There, you can also find a wealth of content dedicated to helping homeowners live their best backyard lives, including Done-In-A-Weekend Projects, Dream Yards, Signature Stories and more. Plus, see original content produced by Exmark ambassadors, including Cam Jurgens, Brian Latimer, Michael Waddell, Austin Dillon and more.



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How to Get Rid of Mosquitos: Backyard Life

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