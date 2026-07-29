CITY TO ACTIVATE COOLING CONTINGENCY PLAN WEDNESDAY, JULY 29, 2026

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Watch for Duval County from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, with peak heat index values up to 113 degrees. In response, the City of Jacksonville is activating its Cooling Center Contingency Plan.

When activated on Monday-Saturday, Cooling Centers will be available at various City of Jacksonville (COJ) facilities under normal hours of operation. These facilities will be open regardless of whether activation thresholds are met, and they include

COJ Public Libraries (20 libraries; please note that the San Marco Branch is currently closed for scheduled maintenance): Accessible and air-conditioned spaces.

(20 libraries; please note that the San Marco Branch is currently closed for scheduled maintenance): Accessible and air-conditioned spaces. All COJ Community Centers (20 centers): Available in multiple neighborhoods.

(20 centers): Available in multiple neighborhoods. All COJ Pools (31 pools) and Splash Pads (18 pads): Provide immediate cooling relief.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) will provide free transportation to Cooling Centers on designated activation days. Riders must tell bus drivers that they are traveling to a cooling center to receive free fares.

Stay Cool:

Avoid Peak Heat : Avoid Peak Heat: Minimize outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you must be outside, find shade and take frequent breaks in cooler areas.

: Avoid Peak Heat: Minimize outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you must be outside, find shade and take frequent breaks in cooler areas. Dress for the Weather : Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing to allow your skin to breathe. Opt for breathable fabrics such as cotton to help evaporate sweat and keep your body cool.

: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing to allow your skin to breathe. Opt for breathable fabrics such as cotton to help evaporate sweat and keep your body cool. Seek Air-Conditioned Environments : Spend time in air-conditioned places like malls, libraries, or community centers to escape the heat.

: Spend time in air-conditioned places like malls, libraries, or community centers to escape the heat. Protect Children and Pets: Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, as temperatures can quickly become dangerously high and potentially fatal.

Stay Hydrated:

Drink Plenty of Water : Hydrate throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Dehydration can occur rapidly in hot weather.

: Hydrate throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Dehydration can occur rapidly in hot weather. Limit Alcohol and Caffeine : Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol and caffeinated beverages, as they can increase dehydration.

: Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol and caffeinated beverages, as they can increase dehydration. Encourage Hydration: Remind family and friends to drink water regularly.

Stay Informed: