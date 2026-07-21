St. Johns Marina Boat Ramp to Close During South Bank Construction

Beginning August 1, the St. Johns Marina Boat Ramp in Downtown Jacksonville, 901 Museum Circle, will be closed during construction of the adjacent South Bank Residences project.

During the closure, the City will be making significant improvements to the public facility, including rerouting vehicular access, new boat trailer parking under the Acosta Bridge, dredging the approach area to the ramp, and replacing the boat ramp with a longer one for larger vessels.

The improved boat ramp is expected to reopen in the summer of 2028, and updates to this timeframe will be posted online at JaxParks.com.

In the interim, boat ramps available nearby include the Arlington Road Boat Ramp, 5103 Arlington Road, and Arlington Lions Club Boat Ramp, 4322 Richard D. Gatlin Road.

For additional questions, please call 630-CITY.





About City of Jacksonville Parks, Recreation and Community Services: The Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services serves diverse populations of all ages and abilities through recreation activities and programs, conservation and marine resources, senior services, social services, disabled services, and extension services serving one million residents in Duval County. PRCS offers over 400 parks and recreational spaces. For more information about the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services, visit jacksonville.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation.