MAYOR DEEGAN PRESENTS PROPOSED 2026-2027 BUDGET TO CITY COUNCIL

Mayor Donna Deegan presented the proposed 2026-2027 budget to the Jacksonville City Council this morning. This balanced budget — which takes zero dollars from reserves for the second year in a row — includes a General Fund budget of $2,026,502,015 and a Capital Improvement Plan of $586,110,854.

This budget proposal builds on the city’s recent successes, and it continues to make generational investments in key priorities, including public safety, infrastructure, health, housing, homelessness, economic development, and key quality of life initiatives that have strong bipartisan support.

“Jacksonville is a city on the rise, and our proposed budget continues that momentum,” said Mayor Donna Deegan. “Every spending decision we make is geared to deliver a positive return for our citizens and make Jacksonville more affordable. We do that by making it healthier, safer, more competitive, more prosperous, and more prepared for the future.”

Deegan continued: “This budget also reflects the people it serves: bold and thoughtful; compassionate and accountable; responsible and not afraid of the future. Because our future is worth investing in.”

To view the full budget, read or watch Mayor Deegan’s budget address, and explore highlights, visit jacksonville.gov/budget. Budget highlights and the mayor’s speech are also attached with this press release.

Budget Town Halls

Mayor Deegan will be kicking off a new series of budget town halls across the city, where she’ll continue the conversation with citizens about how we can make Jacksonville even stronger. The schedule of events is below: