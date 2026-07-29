Jack Reeg Sentenced in Platte County Murder Case

Lincoln — Today, Jack Reeg, 26, was sentenced this morning in Platte County District Court for the murder of 25-year-old Kennedi Demuth.

Judge Jason Doele sentenced Reeg to 60 years to life imprisonment for Second-Degree Murder, a Class IB felony, and 15 to 25 years' imprisonment for Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, a Class IC felony. The sentence for the weapon conviction will be served consecutively to the murder sentence.

Reeg previously entered guilty pleas to one count of Second-Degree Murder and one count of Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony. As part of the plea agreement, the remaining charges were dismissed.

The case was investigated by the Columbus Police Department. The Platte County Attorney's Office and the Nebraska Attorney General's Office prosecuted the case.