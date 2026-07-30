Paul Brooks Sentenced for Child Abuse in Furnas County

Today, Attorney General Hilgers announced that Paul Brooks, age 67, of Furnas County, Nebraska, was sentenced in Furnas County Court for child abuse.

Furnas County District Court Judge Patrick Heng sentenced Brooks to 4-5 years.

The conviction stems from an investigation that originated during the prosecution of a Furnas County sex trafficking case involving Billy Quinn. During that investigation, law enforcement discovered additional evidence of sexual assault to other victims, which resulted in the current charge and conviction. Brooks was previously convicted of first-degree sexual assault.

He will serve his 4-5 year sentence consecutively with his current sentence of 25-35 years.

The Furnas County Sheriff and Nebraska State Patrol aided in the investigation of this case.