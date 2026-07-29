Attorney General Hilgers Announces Sentencing of Dimitri Enriquez and Ramon Enriquez in Scotts Bluff County

Lincoln – Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers announced that Dimitri Enriquez and Ramon Enriquez were sentenced in Scotts Bluff County District Court for their convictions related to the murder of Wyatt Reeb.

Judge Dobrovolny sentenced Dimitri Enriquez to 16 to 20 years, and Judge Andrea Miller sentenced Ramon Enriquez to 16 to 20 years.

Dimitri Enriquez pled guilty to accessory to a felony. Ramon Enriquez pled guilty to manslaughter.

The case was prosecuted by the Nebraska Attorney General's Office with assistance from Scotts Bluff County Attorney's Office, Scotts Bluff Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol, and the Scotts Bluff Sheriff’s Office.