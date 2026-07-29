Clustrauth® Post-Quantum Authentication Engine Receives U.S. Federal Trademark Registration

USPTO registration certificate for Clustrauth®, Reg. No. 8,364,648, issued July 28, 2026 to Smart Banner Hub LLC — Int. Cl. 42, Principal Register.

Smart Banner Hub LLC now holds federal registrations on both proprietary engines, securing nationwide rights to its NIST FIPS 204 authentication technology.

Trademarks don't get handed out for ideas — they get handed out for things that exist. Clustrauth shipped, cleared examination, and cleared opposition. Two engines, two federal registrations.” — Ashwin Spencer, Founder & CEO, Smart Banner Hub LLC

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued federal trademark registration to CLUSTRAUTH, the post-quantum document authentication engine developed by Smart Banner Hub LLC. Registration No. 8,364,648 issued July 28, 2026 under Application Serial No. 99562511, filed December 23, 2025. The mark cleared examination and its opposition window without challenge.The registration gives Smart Banner Hub nationwide exclusive rights to the Clustrauthname — and completes federal protection across both of the company's engines. Clustrolin, the DBSCAN Creative Engine powering the company's six creative studios and StrokeSense™ Academy, registered earlier under Registration No. 8,260,799.Clustrauthis the engine behind Quantum Auth Forge ™, which authenticates documents using a hybrid signature scheme: Ed25519 classical signatures paired with ML-DSA (CRYSTALS-Dilithium), the post-quantum algorithm standardized by NIST under FIPS 204, over SHA3-256 hashing. Every authenticated file is stateless — the cryptographic proof travels inside the file itself, so verification never depends on a vendor database staying online.That architecture is the point. While IBM, Microsoft, and AWS focus on high-barrier enterprise migrations, Smart Banner Hub removed the six-figure hurdles to put quantum-safe trust behind a simple checkout button at $24.99 per document — no enterprise contract, no procurement cycle, no integration project."Trademarks don't get handed out for ideas — they get handed out for things that exist," said Ashwin Spencer, Founder & CEO of Smart Banner Hub LLC. "Clustrauth shipped, cleared examination, and cleared opposition. Two engines, two federal registrations, built solo in fourteen months. We don't iterate on existing ideas. We invent categories."In January 2026, GlobalData named Smart Banner Hub a leading innovator in post-quantum cryptography, grouping it with Apple, Google, and Signal in protocol integration.Clustrauthat a Glance▪ Standard: NIST FIPS 204 — ML-DSA (CRYSTALS-Dilithium) post-quantum signatures▪ Hybrid scheme: Ed25519 classical + ML-DSA post-quantum, for defense in depth▪ Hashing: SHA3-256▪ Architecture: Stateless — proof embedded in file metadata, no database dependency▪ Powers: Quantum Auth Forge™ ($24.99 per document) and the Clustrauth API (Developer, Business, and Enterprise tiers)▪ Registration: U.S. Reg. No. 8,364,648 — Serial No. 99562511AvailabilityQuantum Auth Forge™ and the Clustrauth API are available now at https://smartbannerhub.com About Smart Banner Hub LLCSmart Banner Hub LLC pioneered two breakthrough engines: Clustrolin— the world's first DBSCAN Creative Engine; and Clustrauth— the first consumer-accessible post-quantum authentication engine. The company's 8-product ecosystem spans creative animation, handwriting education, and quantum-safe document authentication. Featured on AP News, Bloomberg Terminal, and 250+ major outlets. Named a leading innovator in post-quantum cryptography by GlobalData, grouped with Apple, Google, and Signal in protocol integration. Founded in March 2025 by Ashwin Spencer in Beaverton, Oregon.Create. Learn. Secure. — three pillars, one platform.

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