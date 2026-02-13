Smart Banner Hub Opens Clustrauth™ API — Quantum-Safe Document Signing for Developers at $5 Per Signature

Clustrauth™ Certificate of Authenticity — quantum-safe dual signatures (Ed25519 + ML-DSA) verified, NIST FIPS 204 compliant, generated via API Clustrauth™ API Developer Dashboard — subscription plans from $249/mo with quantum-safe document signing, bulk signing, and enterprise options Clustrauth™ API Documentation — Quick Start guide with code examples, bulk signing, and full endpoint reference for quantum-safe document signing Clustrauth™ API Pricing — Developer ($249/mo), Business ($999/mo), and Enterprise (custom) subscription plans for quantum-safe document signing

New REST API gives developers programmatic access to NIST FIPS 204 post-quantum document authentication — sign any file, verify forever, no contract required

Post-quantum document authentication shouldn't require a six-figure enterprise contract. Three lines of code, a subscription that scales with you, verify forever.” — Ashwin Spencer, Founder & CEO, Smart Banner Hub LLC

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Banner Hub LLC today launched the Clustrauth™ API — a REST API that gives developers programmatic access to quantum-safe document authentication powered by the company's Clustrauth post-quantum authentication engine. Developers can now sign any file up to 50MB with hybrid Ed25519 + ML-DSA (NIST FIPS 204) cryptography and verify it forever — starting at $249 per month with 50 included signatures and unlimited free verification.Until now, Clustrauth's quantum-safe signing was only available through Quantum Auth Forge™ , Smart Banner Hub's consumer-facing authentication platform at $24.99 per document. The Clustrauth API brings the same NIST-approved cryptography to developers with predictable subscription pricing, enabling integration into any application, workflow, or document pipeline at a fraction of the per-document cost."Post-quantum document authentication shouldn't require a six-figure enterprise contract or a manual upload flow. The Clustrauth API puts NIST FIPS 204 cryptography directly into developers' hands — three lines of code, a subscription that scales with you, verify forever. No sales calls, no onboarding, no surprise invoices."— Ashwin Spencer, Founder & CEO, Smart Banner Hub LLCTHREE LINES OF CODEThe API is designed for immediate integration. Developers authenticate with an API key, POST a file to the /sign endpoint, and receive a Certificate ID with full cryptographic proof. Verification requires only the original file and its Certificate ID — and it's free, forever.WHAT DEVELOPERS GET▪ Quantum-safe dual signatures: Every document is signed with both Ed25519 (classical) and ML-DSA/CRYSTALS-Dilithium (post-quantum, NIST FIPS 204) — hybrid defense in depth▪ SHA3-256 document hashing: Bit-level integrity verification across the entire file▪ Certificate of Authenticity PDF: Programmatic access to a downloadable certificate for every signed document — proof developers can hand to their own customers▪ Free unlimited verification: Verify any signed document against its Certificate ID at no cost, unlimited▪ Permanent certificate storage: Every certificate is stored permanently and retrievable at any time▪ Any file type up to 50MB: PDFs, contracts, images, code, medical records, legal documents — anything▪ Multipart and base64 upload: Send files as form data or base64-encoded JSON — whatever fits the integration▪ Idempotency keys: Built-in duplicate request protection — no double-charges on retries▪ Tamper detection: Verification detects any modification to the original signed document▪ Sandbox environment: Three free test signatures per sandbox key — full signing capability with no charge▪ Usage dashboard & analytics: Real-time signature tracking, billing status, and estimated invoices in the Developer DashboardSUBSCRIPTION PLANSThe Clustrauth API uses subscription billing — predictable monthly pricing with included signatures and transparent overage rates. No credits to manage, no prepayment required.▪ Developer ($249/month) — 50 quantum-safe signatures included, $5.00 per additional signature. For startups and small fintech teams. Rate limits: 30/min, 200/hr.▪ Business ($999/month) — 250 quantum-safe signatures included, $3.50 per additional signature. Bulk signing endpoint, priority support. Rate limits: 60/min, 500/hr.▪ Enterprise (custom pricing) — Custom signature volume, dedicated support channel, SLA available. Rate limits: 120/min, 2,000/hr. Contact ashwin@smartbannerhub.comAll plans include unlimited free verification, permanent certificate storage, Certificate of Authenticity PDF, API dashboard with usage analytics, and three free sandbox signatures per test key.CLUSTRAUTH API vs. QUANTUM AUTH FORGEBoth products are powered by the same Clustrauth engine and use identical cryptography. The difference is the interface and the audience:▪ Quantum Auth Forge™ ($24.99/document) — consumer-facing web UI for individuals authenticating individual documents manually▪ Clustrauth API (from $249/month) — developer-facing REST API for programmatic integration into applications, pipelines, and workflows at scaleTECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS▪ Post-Quantum Signatures: ML-DSA (CRYSTALS-Dilithium) — NIST FIPS 204▪ Classical Signatures: Ed25519 — Elliptic Curve Cryptography▪ Document Hashing: SHA3-256 — Quantum-Resistant▪ Approach: Hybrid dual-signature for defense in depth▪ Supported Files: Any file type up to 50MB▪ Authentication: API key via X-API-Key header or Bearer token▪ Base URL: https://smartbannerhub.com/api/v1/clustrauth ▪ Output: Certificate ID, Certificate of Authenticity PDF, verification URL▪ Billing: Subscription-based with per-plan rate limits and overage pricingPRICING & AVAILABILITYThe Clustrauth API is available immediately. Developers can create API keys and start signing documents today at https://smartbannerhub.com/developer ▪ Developer: $249/month — 50 signatures included, $5.00/overage▪ Business: $999/month — 250 signatures included, $3.50/overage▪ Enterprise: Custom — contact ashwin@smartbannerhub.com▪ Free unlimited verification on all plans▪ Free sandbox with three test signatures per key▪ Free Certificate of Authenticity PDF per signed document▪ Free permanent certificate storageDEVELOPER RESOURCESFull API documentation, code examples, and sandbox access are available in the Developer Dashboard at https://smartbannerhub.com/developer API keys work across both the Clustrolin animation API and the Clustrauth authentication API — one key, both engines.About Smart Banner Hub LLCSmart Banner Hub LLC pioneered two breakthrough engines: Clustrolin™ — the world's first DBSCAN Creative Engine; and Clustrauth™ — the first consumer-accessible post-quantum authentication engine. The company's 8-product ecosystem spans creative animation, handwriting education, and quantum-safe document authentication. Featured on AP News, Bloomberg Terminal, and 250+ major outlets. Named among leading post-quantum cryptography innovators by GlobalData alongside Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Signal. Founded in March 2025 by Ashwin Spencer in Beaverton, Oregon.Create. Learn. Secure. — three pillars, one platform.Learn more at https://smartbannerhub.com Contact: ashwin@smartbannerhub.comMedia ContactAshwin SpencerFounder & CEO, Smart Banner Hub LLCashwin@smartbannerhub.comDigital ResourcesWebsite: https://smartbannerhub.com Developer Dashboard: https://smartbannerhub.com/developer Quantum Auth Forge™: https://smartbannerhub.com/quantum-auth Verify Documents: https://smartbannerhub.com/quantum-auth/verify LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/ashwinspencer Press Kit: https://smartbannerhub.com/presskit.html Trademark Notice: Clustrolin™, Clustrauth™, Quantum Auth Forge™, and StrokeSense™ are trademarks of Smart Banner Hub LLC. All rights reserved.Note to Editors: The Clustrauth API represents the first developer-accessible REST API for post-quantum document authentication with subscription pricing. While enterprise quantum-safe solutions require six-figure contracts and multi-month integrations, the Clustrauth API delivers NIST FIPS 204 quantum-safe signing starting at $249/month with 50 included signatures — putting developers years ahead of the federal government's 2035 quantum-safe migration deadline. Every claim in this release has been verified against the live production API.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.