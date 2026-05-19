U.S. GOVERNMENT REGISTERS CLUSTROLIN® — THE WORLD'S FIRST DBSCAN CREATIVE ENGINE — TO SMART BANNER HUB LLC

Official USPTO Certificate of Registration for CLUSTROLIN®, Reg. No. 8,260,799, issued May 19, 2026 to Smart Banner Hub LLC by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

USPTO grants federal trademark Reg. No. 8,260,799, locking in nationwide rights to the category Smart Banner Hub invented.

We don't iterate on existing ideas. We invent categories — and now the federal government has confirmed it. Clustrolin is no longer just a brand we use. It's a brand the United States protects.” — Ashwin Spencer, Founder & CEO, Smart Banner Hub LLC

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Patent and Trademark Office today issued federal trademark registration No. 8,260,799 for CLUSTROLIN — the world's first DBSCAN Creative Engine — to Smart Banner Hub LLC . The registration converts the mark from ™ to, granting nationwide exclusive rights and the legal presumption of ownership across all 50 states.The mark cleared the USPTO's 30-day opposition window without a single challenge. Filed in October 2025 under application serial number 99438726, Clustrolinis the brand name for a category that did not exist before Smart Banner Hub built it: density-based clustering applied to creative animation. The same proprietary engine powers every creative product in the company's 8-product ecosystem and the real-time stroke scoring inside StrokeSense™ Academy."We don't iterate on existing ideas. We invent categories — and now the federal government has confirmed it," said Ashwin Spencer, Founder & CEO of Smart Banner Hub LLC. "Clustrolin is no longer just a brand we use. It's a brand the United States protects. Every animation, every signature, every stroke scored by our engine now carries the weight of federal trademark law behind it."WHAT THE REGISTRATION MEANS- Reg. No. 8,260,799 — issued May 19, 2026 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office- Nationwide exclusive rights to the Clustrolinmark across all 50 states- Legal presumption of ownership and validity in federal court- Right to use thesymbol — replacing ™ across all Smart Banner Hub products and marketing- Constructive notice to all third parties of Smart Banner Hub's ownership- Eligible for U.S. Customs and Border Protection recordation to block counterfeit importsTHE ENGINE BEHIND THE MARKClustrolinis a commercial application of DBSCAN — Density-Based Spatial Clustering of Applications with Noise — to creative animation. The proprietary engine scans raw stroke and image data, discards noise, and reconstructs density-validated geometry that animates frame by frame. The same core engine powers six creative studios — Typography Studio Pro, Portrait Studio, Doodle Animation Studio, Signature Studio, StrokeSense Studio, and Video E-cards — plus the real-time scoring engine inside StrokeSense Academy.Smart Banner Hub's second engine, Clustrauth™ — the first consumer-accessible post-quantum authentication engine, NIST FIPS 204 compliant — remains in active USPTO examination under serial number 99562511, filed December 2025.ABOUT SMART BANNER HUB LLCSmart Banner Hub LLC pioneered two breakthrough engines: Clustrolin— the world's first DBSCAN Creative Engine; and Clustrauth™ — the first consumer-accessible post-quantum authentication engine. The company's 8-product ecosystem spans creative animation, handwriting education, and quantum-safe document authentication. Featured on AP News, Bloomberg Terminal, and 250+ major outlets. Named among leading post-quantum cryptography innovators by GlobalData alongside Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Signal. Founded in March 2025 by Ashwin Spencer in Beaverton, Oregon.Create. Learn. Secure. — three pillars, one platform.Learn more at https://smartbannerhub.com Contact: ashwin@smartbannerhub.comMEDIA CONTACTAshwin SpencerFounder & CEO, Smart Banner Hub LLCashwin@smartbannerhub.com

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