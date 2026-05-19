U.S. GOVERNMENT REGISTERS CLUSTROLIN® — THE WORLD'S FIRST DBSCAN CREATIVE ENGINE — TO SMART BANNER HUB LLC
USPTO grants federal trademark Reg. No. 8,260,799, locking in nationwide rights to the category Smart Banner Hub invented.
The mark cleared the USPTO's 30-day opposition window without a single challenge. Filed in October 2025 under application serial number 99438726, Clustrolin® is the brand name for a category that did not exist before Smart Banner Hub built it: density-based clustering applied to creative animation. The same proprietary engine powers every creative product in the company's 8-product ecosystem and the real-time stroke scoring inside StrokeSense™ Academy.
"We don't iterate on existing ideas. We invent categories — and now the federal government has confirmed it," said Ashwin Spencer, Founder & CEO of Smart Banner Hub LLC. "Clustrolin is no longer just a brand we use. It's a brand the United States protects. Every animation, every signature, every stroke scored by our engine now carries the weight of federal trademark law behind it."
WHAT THE REGISTRATION MEANS
- Reg. No. 8,260,799 — issued May 19, 2026 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
- Nationwide exclusive rights to the Clustrolin® mark across all 50 states
- Legal presumption of ownership and validity in federal court
- Right to use the ® symbol — replacing ™ across all Smart Banner Hub products and marketing
- Constructive notice to all third parties of Smart Banner Hub's ownership
- Eligible for U.S. Customs and Border Protection recordation to block counterfeit imports
THE ENGINE BEHIND THE MARK
Clustrolin® is a commercial application of DBSCAN — Density-Based Spatial Clustering of Applications with Noise — to creative animation. The proprietary engine scans raw stroke and image data, discards noise, and reconstructs density-validated geometry that animates frame by frame. The same core engine powers six creative studios — Typography Studio Pro, Portrait Studio, Doodle Animation Studio, Signature Studio, StrokeSense Studio, and Video E-cards — plus the real-time scoring engine inside StrokeSense Academy.
Smart Banner Hub's second engine, Clustrauth™ — the first consumer-accessible post-quantum authentication engine, NIST FIPS 204 compliant — remains in active USPTO examination under serial number 99562511, filed December 2025.
ABOUT SMART BANNER HUB LLC
Smart Banner Hub LLC pioneered two breakthrough engines: Clustrolin® — the world's first DBSCAN Creative Engine; and Clustrauth™ — the first consumer-accessible post-quantum authentication engine. The company's 8-product ecosystem spans creative animation, handwriting education, and quantum-safe document authentication. Featured on AP News, Bloomberg Terminal, and 250+ major outlets. Named among leading post-quantum cryptography innovators by GlobalData alongside Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Signal. Founded in March 2025 by Ashwin Spencer in Beaverton, Oregon.
Create. Learn. Secure. — three pillars, one platform.
Learn more at https://smartbannerhub.com
Contact: ashwin@smartbannerhub.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Ashwin Spencer
Founder & CEO, Smart Banner Hub LLC
ashwin@smartbannerhub.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ashwinspencer/
https://smartbannerhub.com
Ashwin Spencer
Smart Banner Hub LLC
+1 971-217-6983
ashwin@smartbannerhub.com
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