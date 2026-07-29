IFB: Ford Police Interceptor Utility

Invitation for Bids: 2027 FORD POLICE INTERCEPTOR UTILITY Buncombe County Procurement invites bids for the purchase of thirty-seven (37), 2027 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles to be used in the Sheriff’s Office fleet. Pursuant to Section 143-129 of the General Statutes of North Carolina, sealed proposals will be received by Buncombe County Procurement Division – 4th floor, 200 College Street, Asheville, NC until 2:00 PM EDT, August 18, 2026, at which time they will be publicly opened and read. Download the complete Invitation for Bids

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