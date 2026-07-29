Legends Fields Mini-Seasons Canceled July 29 Due to Weather
July 29, 2026
The Oswego County Youth Bureau announces that the Mini-Seasons session scheduled for today, July 29, at the Legends Fields Complex has been canceled due to rain.
For more information, call the Oswego County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.