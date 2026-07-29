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Legends Fields Mini-Seasons Canceled July 29 Due to Weather

July 29, 2026

The Oswego County Youth Bureau announces that the Mini-Seasons session scheduled for today, July 29, at the Legends Fields Complex has been canceled due to rain.

For more information, call the Oswego County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451.

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Legends Fields Mini-Seasons Canceled July 29 Due to Weather

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