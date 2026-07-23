National Rabies Vaccine Bait Drop in Oswego County July 31

The Oswego County Health Department continues to work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for wildlife through its Wildlife Services Program.

Packets will be delivered across a large portion of the county from low-flying aircraft and by hand in more specific areas. Distribution is tentatively planned between 8 a.m. and sunset on Friday, July 31, weather permitting.

“Any mammal can contract rabies, and the virus is almost always fatal if it is not treated promptly,” said Oswego County Director of Environmental Health Katelyn Parkhurst.

“Rabies remains a serious public health concern year-round. Vaccinating wildlife helps reduce the risk of exposure for both humans and domestic animals, making it an important part of protecting our communities.”

Each bait consists of a blister packet containing the vaccine and is coated with a sweet attractant to appeal to wild animals. When wildlife – primarily raccoons, skunks, foxes and coyotes – eat the bait, they become vaccinated against rabies, which will help stop the spread of the disease.

Although the vaccine is not harmful to pets or people, the bait packets should not be disturbed.

Residents are asked to follow these steps if they come across a bait packet:

Instruct children to leave the bait packs alone and watch pets to make sure they avoid them as well.

If an intact bait is found in an area frequented by children or pets, wear a glove or use a paper towel to pick it up and move it to a bushy or wooded area.

If a bait is found broken and the liquid vaccine is visible, wear a glove or use a paper towel to pick it up and put it in a plastic bag. Cover the bait with a bleach solution (one cup of bleach to nine cups of water) and wipe down affected areas. Place cleaning materials in the bag and dispose of it with regular trash.

If you find your pet eating a bait packet, do not attempt to remove it from the animal’s mouth and risk being bitten or touching the bait. The bait will not harm your pet.

Should your pet consume numerous baits, it may develop an upset stomach. If your pet ingests a bait packet, avoid getting its saliva into your eyes, mucous membranes or on skin lesions for 24 hours.

Be sure to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after any contact with the bait. For further guidance, call the phone number listed on the bait or call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3564.

Oswego County Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor thanked the county’s Environmental Health team for their partnership with the USDA and the work they have done on tracing rabies in wild animals. “The data they accumulated provided the evidence needed to bring this federal program to Oswego County,” she said.

For more information or to report contact with a bait packet, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3564.

For more information about the oral rabies vaccine program, call the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services office at 1-866-4 USDA-WS (1-866-487-3297) or go to http://www.aphis.usda.gov/wildlife-damage/rabies.



RABIES BAIT DROP JULY 31 – Oswego County is working with U.S. Department of Agriculture to distribute rabies vaccine baits for wildlife across a large portion of the county through its Wildlife Services Program. Packet delivery is tentatively planned from low-flying aircraft and by hand in more specific areas between 8 a.m. and sunset on Friday, July 31, weather permitting.