Youth Bureau Announces Program Changes

The Oswego County Youth Bureau announces that the Bridge League Baseball and Challenger Softball programs at Legends Fields have been canceled for this week, July 27-30, due to short staffing.

The programs will resume next week under a new schedule. For Bridge League Baseball, the younger group will meet on Mondays from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and the older group will meet on Wednesdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The Challengers Softball Program will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

For more information, call the Oswego County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451.