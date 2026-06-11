Second Reading and Adoption of the Boyle County Proposed Budget
PUBLIC NOTICE
The second reading and adoption of the Boyle County proposed budget ordinance for fiscal year 2026-2027 is scheduled to be held at the courthouse on June 23, 2026 at 9:00a.m.
BUDGET SUMMARY (CLICK HERE for PDF)
AN ORDINANCE Relating to the Annual Budget and Appropriations.
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE FISCAL COURT OF BOYLE COUNTY, KENTUCKY
WHEREAS, the proposed budget was tentatively approved by the fiscal court on the 12th day of May, 2026 and approved as to form and classification by the State Local Finance Officer on the 5th day of June, 2026.
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