Resolution on Moratorium on Data Centers

A resolution of the Boyle County Fiscal Court enacting a temporary moratorium on the acceptance, review, processing or approval of any and all applications, permits or requests related to the establishment, expansion, or construction of data centers within Boyle County, Kentucky.

WHEREAS, the Boyle County Zoning Ordinance and Comprehensive Plan do not specifically address data center development, and clarification or amendment of existing regulations may be necessary to ensure such uses are properly located and regulated; and

WHEREAS, the Fiscal Court finds it necessary and prudent to temporarily pause the acceptance and processing of new applications for zoning permits, conditional use permits, site plans, or building permits related to data center uses until appropriate studies, recommendations, and ordinance revisions can be completed; and

WHEREAS, this temporary moratorium is intended to provide the Boyle County Planning and Zoning Commission with adequate time to review and update the Boyle County Zoning Ordinance to ensure future development aligns with the county's goals for sustainable growth and community welfare.

The full Resolution - 2026.06.09 may be read by clicking here!