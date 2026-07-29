MaineDOT Is Seeking Applications for its Industrial Rail Access Program

$2,000,000 has been allocated for IRAP applicants.

AUGUSTA – July 29, 2026 — The Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) is currently pursuing applications for its Industrial Rail Access Program (IRAP). IRAP is a Public/Private freight partnership program overseen by the Office of Freight and Business Logistics at MaineDOT. IRAP provides financial assistance to businesses and shippers for investment in rail or freight rail related infrastructure located on, within or adjacent to the general railroad system.

The intent of the program is to stimulate economic and employment growth through generation of new or expanded freight rail service and transportation efficiencies to Maine businesses as well as to enhance intermodal transportation in the state. This state investment will be matched at a minimum 50/50 level with local and/or private industry funds.

Applicants are encouraged to provide a match that is greater than 50%. IRAP is a competitive program with applications scored based on several criteria.

MaineDOT currently has approximately $2,000,000 programmed for IRAP that will be available beginning January/February 2027.

Applications and the criteria for applications can be on IRAP web page: https://www.maine.gov/dot/programs-services/freight/rail/industrial-rail-access-program

The submission deadline is at 12 P.M. on October 1, 2026.