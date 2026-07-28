MaineDOT to Enhance Pedestrian Safety in Kittery

KITTERY – July 28, 2026 — Starting on August 3, the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) will begin sidewalk improvement work by replacing traffic signal equipment on Route 1 in Kittery.

During construction, individual sidewalk entrances may be temporarily closed. Detours will be established to safely channelize pedestrians to the nearest accessible crossing, either before or after the active work area. Each sidewalk entrance closure is anticipated to last approximately two to three days and only one entrance will be closed at a time.

The sidewalk improvements will be performed to enhance pedestrian safety at the intersections of Route 1 at Route 101 and Route 1 at the Kittery Premium Outlets/Outlets at Kittery. The project work includes new signal heads to enhance vehicle detection and new traffic controllers.

The project is expected to be completed by November 2026.

The contractor on this project is Dagle Electric Construction Corporation of Wilmington, MA. The contract amount is $986,688.99.