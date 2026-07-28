MaineDOT to Advance Transportation Projects Following $136 Million Commitment

Funding allows projects previously considered for delay to move forward while MaineDOT continues work toward long-term transportation funding solutions

AUGUSTA – July 28, 2026 – The Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) today announced it will advance transportation projects that were considered for temporary delay earlier due to funding concerns following Governor Janet Mills’ commitment of $136 million to support Maine’s transportation program.

Last week, Governor Mills announced $136 million in funding to address an anticipated shortfall in MaineDOT’s capital program, ensuring the Department can continue delivering critical transportation investments across the state. MaineDOT is grateful for Governor Mills’ continued commitment to Maine’s transportation system and her leadership in addressing annual funding challenges. During her administration, Governor Mills and the Legislature have secured approximately $1.4 billion through a variety of funding mechanisms to address recurring transportation funding shortfalls, helping MaineDOT continue investing in safer roads, bridges, ferries, transit, aviation, rail, and active transportation infrastructure that Maine people rely upon every day.

Additional information is available in the Department of Administrative and Financial Services’ press release here: https://www.maine.gov/dafs/news/state-maine-ends-2026-fiscal-year-148-million-surplus

As a result of this infusion of new funding, MaineDOT will begin advancing the transportation projects that were considered for temporary delay while the Department evaluated the impacts of the projected funding gap. The Department has reestablished schedules for these projects, a complete list of which is available under the Funding Update heading here: https://www.maine.gov/dot/major-projects

While this funding addresses the Department’s immediate needs, it does not resolve the long-term structural challenges facing Maine’s transportation program. Inflation, increasing construction costs, aging infrastructure, and transportation revenues that have not kept pace with those costs continue to create significant funding pressures. The $1.4 billion added to the highway fund over the past 8-years demonstrates the scale of Maine’s transportation funding needs and the lack of a sustainable, long-term funding solution. Maintaining Maine’s integrated transportation network in a safe and serviceable condition requires substantial ongoing investment. Even to preserve current conditions and make only limited programmatic improvements, MaineDOT estimates an additional $195 million in state resources are needed in State Fiscal Year 2029 (beginning July 1, 2028) with that funding gap expected to continue growing as inflation drives costs higher.

MaineDOT will work with Governor Mills, the incoming 133rd Maine Legislature, transportation stakeholders, local communities, industry partners, and the public to develop sustainable, long-term transportation funding solutions that preserves Maine’s ability to maintain and improve the infrastructure residents, visitors, and businesses depend on every day.