Cyclone Division welcomes new senior enlisted leader

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — The 38th Infantry Division, also known as the Cyclone Division, welcomed a new senior enlisted leader as Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Zirkelbach relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Lester during a ceremony on July 19.

Brig. Gen. Joseph H. Gardner, commanding general of the 38th Infantry Division, presided over the time-honored military tradition, which represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one senior noncommissioned officer to another.

The ceremony is highlighted by the ceremonial passing of the unit’s colors. Historically serving as a rallying point on the battlefield, the colors today symbolize the heritage of the unit and the unity of its Soldiers. The command sergeant major serves as the keeper of the colors, acting as the principal adviser o the commander and the foremost advocate for the care and concerns of the troops.

"The passing of the colors from outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Zirkelbach to the division commander signifies his last act of allegiance to that commander and his gratitude for the opportunity to care for the command’s fine Soldiers," the ceremony narrator noted. Gardner then passed the colors to Lester, charging him with the responsibility and authority of his new position.

The presence of a strong senior enlisted leader is critical to the readiness, discipline and morale of the entire formation. For a unit as large as the 38th Infantry Division, which encompasses subordinate brigades spanning Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky, the command sergeant major is the backbone of the organization, ensuring Soldiers are prepared to execute multidomain, large-scale combat operations anywhere in the world.

Zirkelbach retires after more than 34 years of honorable service in the U.S. Army and the Indiana Army National Guard. A third-generation Hoosier Guardsman, Zirkelbach served as the division’s top enlisted leader since October 2023. During his tenure, he guided the Cyclone Division through Warfighter Exercise 24-04 and a critical mobilization to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operations Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve.

Lester steps into the role with more than 28 years of military experience, arriving from the Kentucky Army National Guard, where he served as the brigade command sergeant major for the 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade. His extensive background in leadership and training includes serving as the regimental command sergeant major for the 238th Regional Training Institute and graduating from the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy.

Beyond the transition of leadership, the ceremony took time to honor the families who support the Soldiers behind the scenes. Angie Zirkelbach was presented with red roses, symbolizing the bonds of loyalty and the division's sorrow at her departure, while Kim Lester received yellow roses to signify a new beginning and a warm welcome to the 38th Infantry Division family.

The 38th Infantry Division, constituted in 1917, boasts a long and distinguished history spanning from World War I to the Global War on Terror. With Lester now serving as the division's senior enlisted advisor, the Cyclone Division stands ready to continue its legacy and uphold the National Guard motto: "Always Ready, Always There!"