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38th Infantry Division Change of Responsibility [Image 4 of 5]

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38th Infantry Division Change of Responsibility

Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Zirkelbach delivers his final remarks to the soldiers of the 38th Infantry Division during a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Atterbury, Ind., July 19, 2026. Zirkelbach retired after completing more than 34 years of honorable service in the United States Army and Indiana Army National Guard. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)

Date Taken: 07.19.2026
Date Posted: 07.29.2026 10:13
Photo ID: 9835846
VIRIN: 260719-A-DI363-6724
Resolution: 5327x3551
Size: 2.04 MB
Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
Web Views: 3
Downloads: 0

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38th Infantry Division Change of Responsibility [Image 4 of 5]

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