38th Infantry Division Change of Responsibility [Image 4 of 5]

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Zirkelbach delivers his final remarks to the soldiers of the 38th Infantry Division during a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Atterbury, Ind., July 19, 2026. Zirkelbach retired after completing more than 34 years of honorable service in the United States Army and Indiana Army National Guard. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco) Date Taken: 07.19.2026 Date Posted: 07.29.2026 10:13 Photo ID: 9835846 VIRIN: 260719-A-DI363-6724 Resolution: 5327x3551 Size: 2.04 MB Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 38th Infantry Division Change of Responsibility [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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