38th Infantry Division Change of Responsibility [Image 1 of 5]

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: Indiana National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Lester, right, incoming 38th Infantry Division senior enlisted advisor, receives the division colors from Brig. Gen. Joseph Gardner, 38th Infantry Division commanding general, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana, July 19, 2026. The passing of colors symbolizes the transfer of responsibility. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco) Date Taken: 07.19.2026 Date Posted: 07.29.2026 10:13 Photo ID: 9835857 VIRIN: 260719-A-DI363-4244 Resolution: 4368x2912 Size: 2.15 MB Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 38th Infantry Division Change of Responsibility [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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