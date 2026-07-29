Date Posted: Wednesday, July 29th, 2026

The Delaware State Police Community Engagement Unit’s annual program to benefit school-aged children in need with the necessities for school is back! Troopers are asking for help with donations to fill each child’s backpack with school supplies.

Operation Troopers Have Your BACKpack works with local communities and organizations to collect and donate school supplies for children in need. Donations can be taken to any Delaware State Police Troop or Delaware State Police Federal Credit Union locations by anyone wishing to help. Each location will have a box for supplies to be dropped off. The donations will be collected from August 3, 2026, until August 21, 2026, and will be distributed at the start of the school year. The supplies needed for the students are:

Backpacks No. 2 Pencils 24-Count Crayons Spiral Notebooks Large Pink Erasers Colored Pencils Washable Markers Highlighters 3-Ring Binders Loose Leaf Wide Ruled Paper Composition Books Box of Tissues Plastic Pocket Folders Hand Sanitizer

The Delaware State Police is thankful for the generosity from the public with this program in the past years. Please help us give the students these essential supplies for another successful school year!