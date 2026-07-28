State Police Arrest Wilmington Man on Drug and Weapon Offenses Following Search Warrant

Date Posted: Tuesday, July 28th, 2026

The Delaware State Police arrested 45-year-old Ikiem Hall, of Wilmington, Delaware, on felony drug and weapon offenses following the execution of a search warrant Monday at his Wilmington residence.

The Delaware State Police Special Investigations Unit obtained a search warrant for Hall’s home after conducting a long-term drug distribution investigation.

On July 27, 2026, with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, detectives executed the search warrant at the residence in the 400 block of Carver Drive. During the search, Detectives located Hall and took him into custody without incident. The search resulted in the recovery of the following items:

-Approximately 174 grams of suspected cocaine

-Four firearms, including one that had been reported stolen

-Ammunition

-A digital scale and other drug paraphernalia

Hall was taken to Troop 2 where he was charged with the below listed offenses, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court, and committed to the Department of Correction on a $293,000 cash bond.

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 4 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm if Previously Convicted of a Violent Felony (Felony) – 4 counts

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 4 counts

Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited Prior Violent Crime or Felony (Felony)

Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.