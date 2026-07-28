State Police Investigating Shooting Incident in Dover

Date Posted: Tuesday, July 28th, 2026

The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Monday in Dover.

On July 27, 2026, at approximately 5:45 p.m., troopers responded to the unit block of Ashby Lane, in the Carlisle Village Community in Dover, for a report of a shooting incident. When troopers arrived, they learned that multiple unknown black male suspects exited a gray car and fired multiple shots that struck two occupied homes. A third unoccupied home on Coverly Court was also struck. No one was injured.

The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit took over the case. Detectives ask anyone with information relevant to the investigation to call Detective S. O’Leary at (302) 698-8527. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.