Atlanta Provider on Choosing a Breast Augmentation Surgeon

Dr. Thomas Lintner details qualifications to consider when researching potential breast augmentation plastic surgeons.

Confidence in your surgeon matters just as much as their technical skill. If something feels off during a consultation, that's worth paying attention to.” — Thomas B. Lintner, MD

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Selecting the right surgeon is one of the most important decisions a patient will make when considering a cosmetic procedure. Dr. Thomas Lintner, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Atlanta , notes that patients often focus only on the procedure itself, when in fact the selection of a qualified and experienced surgeon plays an equally significant role in determining outcomes and overall satisfaction. Breast augmentation remains one of the most commonly requested cosmetic procedures, and Dr. Lintner emphasizes that the process of finding the right provider should begin well before any consultation is scheduled.One of the first steps patients should take, according to Dr. Lintner, is confirming that a surgeon holds proper board certification and has completed accredited surgical training. "Board certification isn't just a credential to check off a list," Dr. Lintner explains. "It reflects rigorous training, ongoing education, and a commitment to patient safety that should be non-negotiable when someone is considering surgery." Alongside certification, patients are encouraged to look closely at a surgeon's specific experience with breast procedures , since surgeons who regularly perform this type of surgery tend to have a more refined understanding of technique, implant selection, and how to achieve results that suit a variety of body types.The environment in which a procedure takes place is another factor patients should not overlook. Dr. Lintner points out that accredited surgical facilities with established safety protocols significantly reduce the risk of complications. Patients are also encouraged to review before-and-after photos of a surgeon's previous patients, as well as testimonials, to get a realistic sense of the results that surgeon has consistently achieved. "Photos and patient feedback give you a window into a surgeon's actual work, not just their reputation," Dr. Lintner says. "It helps set realistic expectations, which is a big part of long-term satisfaction."Beyond credentials and visual evidence of past results, Dr. Lintner stresses the importance of communication during the consultation process. A surgeon who takes time to listen to a patient's goals, answer questions thoroughly, and tailor recommendations to that individual's anatomy and lifestyle is more likely to deliver a result that feels personal rather than formulaic. This kind of personalized approach often makes the difference between a patient who feels informed and confident moving forward, and one who has lingering doubts.Ultimately, Dr. Lintner advises that patients should walk away from a consultation feeling genuinely comfortable with their chosen surgeon. "Confidence in your surgeon matters just as much as their technical skill," he says. "If something feels off during a consultation, that's worth paying attention to." By taking the time to research credentials, evaluate experience, and prioritize clear communication, patients can make an informed decision that’s grounded in safety and realistic expectations rather than convenience or cost alone.About Thomas Lintner, MDDr. Thomas Lintner is a board-certified plastic surgeon serving the Atlanta area. He received his medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine and completed both his general surgery and plastic surgery residencies at Emory, one of the nation's leading programs for plastic and reconstructive surgery. Throughout his career, he has authored numerous articles, delivered presentations in the fields of general and plastic surgery, and been published in national medical and surgical journals. He is a Diplomat of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, credentials that reflect his commitment to rigorous training and high standards of patient care. Combining a strong academic background with extensive surgical experience, Dr. Lintner brings both technical skill and a personalized approach to his practice. He is a member of multiple professional organizations, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, The Aesthetic Society, Georgia Society of Plastic Surgeons, and more. Dr. Lintner is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Lintner and his practice, please visit tomlintnermd.com, atlantamommymakeover.com, and facebook.com/tomlintnermd.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.tomlintnermd.com/news-room/atlanta-provider-on-choosing-a-breast-augmentation-surgeon/ ###Advanced Aesthetic Surgery711 Canton Rd NESuite 400Marietta, GA 30060(770) 771-5151Rosemont Media

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