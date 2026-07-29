La Jolla Dentists Explain Treatable Concerns with Dental Crowns Versus Veneers

The cosmetic dentists at Scripps Center for Dental Care outline candidacy factors for dental crowns and dental veneers, respectively.

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are many cosmetic and restorative concerns that can detract from one’s smile, ranging from small chips and discoloration to cracks and other types of structural damage. Porcelain veneers and porcelain crowns are among the most common solutions to strengthen and enhance a tooth, but the La Jolla dental team at Scripps Center for Dental Care notes that these treatments are not interchangeable. While the benefits of treatment can overlap, each restoration serves a distinct purpose and is intended for different concerns. Dr. John Weston and Dr. Nicholas Marongiu — two AACD-accredited cosmetic dentists at the San Diego practice — break down essential candidacy information for veneers and crowns, respectively, giving patients the necessary information to make a confident, informed decision.Usually reserved for cases involving tooth pain, weakness, or dysfunction, a dental crown is a full-coverage restoration designed to “cap” the entire visible portion of a tooth. Crowns are typically recommended when a tooth is significantly decayed, cracked, weakened after a root canal, or affected by a large filling warranting replacement. Since a crown encases the whole tooth, they provide exceptional structural support and durability. Dental crowns are also built to withstand the daily demands of chewing and can last 15 years or more with proper care.In contrast, dental veneers are placed mostly for aesthetic purposes. Veneers are composed of thin, custom-crafted shells — usually made from porcelain — that are bonded to the front surfaces of teeth. They require minimal to no polishing of tooth enamel and are intended to improve mild cosmetic flaws. In turn, composite or porcelain veneers can be an excellent choice for correcting discoloration, closing minor gaps, reshaping uneven or worn teeth, and/or addressing small chips. The result is typically a younger-looking smile using a conservative approach to enhancing the tooth structure.The most ideal treatment option for each person depends on the nature of one’s concerns and the condition of the tooth. If the enamel is structurally compromised or meaningfully damaged, a crown can be more beneficial in protecting and reinforcing the tooth from all sides. If the tooth is healthy but cosmetically imperfect, a veneer can deliver stunning results while preserving more of the natural tooth.In some cases, a patient may benefit from a combination of both treatments in a combined Smile Makeover , placing restorative crowns on the molar teeth and veneers on the front teeth for a seamless cosmetic finish. Each dental plan is personalized according to one’s needs, goals, and expectations. Drs. Weston and Marongiu also highlight the value of undergoing treatment at a multispecialty dental practice when it comes to receiving comprehensive, coordinated care under one roof. Rather than being referred to multiple offices across town, patients work with a team of board-certified specialists who collaborate directly on each case. A personalized consultation is the first step in understanding which treatment (or combination of treatments) is the most optimal for one’s needs.About Scripps Center for Dental CareScripps Center for Dental Care is a full-service dental practice in La Jolla, California offering the entire range of aesthetic, restorative, and family dentistry treatments, from veneers and cosmetic bonding to dental implants and full mouth rehabilitation. The practice is distinguished by its inclusion of Dr. John Weston and Dr. Nicholas Marongiu, the former of which is a Fellow of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) and both of whom are AACD-accredited dentists. By incorporating in-house orthodontists, periodontists, prosthodontists, and oral surgeons in the Scripps Center for Dental Care office, San Diego patients can benefit from having a multispecialty team on-site for a seamless, collaborative treatment process. The practice has been featured in several media outlets, including its recognition in "San Diego" magazine’s “Top Doctors” section. Dr. Weston and Dr. Marongiu are available for interview upon request.To learn more, please visit scrippsdentalcare.com, facebook.com/scrippsdentalcare, or@scrippscenterfordentalcare on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.scrippsdentalcare.com/practice-news/dental-crowns-vs-veneers-which-is-right-for-your-smile-la-jolla-dentists-explain/ ###Scripps Center for Dental CareXIMED Building9850 Genesee Avenue, Suite #620La Jolla, CA 92037(858) 535-8300Rosemont Media

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