New General Dentist Joins Middletown's Delaware Smile Center: Dr. Zan Usmani

Dr. Zan Usmani brings a focus on preventative, minimally invasive dentistry and patient comfort to the Middletown, DE practice.

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delaware Smile Center is announcing a new arrival among their growing team. The dentists in Middletown, DE say Dr. Zan Usmani, DDS has joined the practice as a general dentist offering a wide variety of preventative dentistry options and restorative dental care treatments.Dr. Usmani, a Delaware native from Bear, attended Widener University and the University of Montana for his undergraduate studies, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in 2021. He went on to earn his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Michigan School of Dentistry in 2025 before completing a General Practice Residency at Christiana Care in 2026, where he received advanced training across a broad range of dental procedures.As a general dentist at Delaware Smile Center, Dr. Usmani will provide both routine dental care services along with restorative dentistry designed to help patients enhance both the health and appearance of their smiles. Dr. Usmani also has a particular interest in sedation dentistry and dental sleep medicine—he has completed continuing education through Western Surgical and Sedation, focusing on moderate sedation techniques intended to help patients with dental anxiety receive treatment more comfortably.Dr. Usmani says there were many reasons he decided years ago to devote his career to dental care, including one in particular: "While shadowing, I saw a case where multiple crowns were delivered, and the patient began to cry. She told me how she used to never smile at people because she was embarrassed of her teeth, and that she had developed a habit of covering her mouth when she laughed so nobody would notice. She left that appointment smiling ear to ear. Realizing the impact dentists can have on a patient's confidence in themselves, I knew this was the profession for me."At Delaware Smile Center, Dr. Usmani joins an established team of dentists, including Dr. Saqib Usmani, Dr. Sohaib Usmani, and Dr. Shivang Patel, along with experienced orthodontist Dr. Sophia Usmani. The practice offers a range of dental and orthodontic services, including preventative care, restorative dentistry, cosmetic treatments, and sedation dentistry, at its Middletown location.Dr. Usmani's approach centers on preventative care and early intervention, along with the use of technology such as intraoral cameras and digitally designed, 3D-printed restorations to support treatment planning and patient communication."I'm happy to be part of a team that already places such a strong emphasis on patient comfort and education," Dr. Usmani says. "My goal is to help patients feel at ease, whether they're coming in for a routine visit or if it’s something they've been putting off out of anxiety. I enjoy creating an environment where patients who previously were afraid of the dentist feel comfortable and safe, so that they can achieve oral health without judgement or pain."About Delaware Smile CenterDelaware Smile Center is a family-owned dental practice serving the Middletown, DE area. The dentists at the practice provide a wide range of services, from general and restorative dentistry to cosmetic treatments, including options such as porcelain veneers, dental implants, and teeth whitening. The practice also includes an advanced orthodontic services component for patients who have concerns such as misaligned teeth, bite issues, and jaw alignment irregularities. Together, the team at Delaware Smile Center says they are dedicated to delivering thorough, patient-focused care for patients of every age in a warm and welcoming setting. Members of the Delaware Smile Center team are available for interviews upon request.To learn more about Delaware Smile Center, visit desmilecenter.com, facebook.com/DelawareSmileCenterMiddletown, and @desmilecenter on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.desmilecenter.com/practice-news/new-general-dentist-joins-middletowns-delaware-smile-center-dr-zan-usmani/ ###Delaware Smile Center201 Carter Drive, Suite #AMiddletown, DE 19709(302) 285-7645Rosemont Media

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