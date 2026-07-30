CFO Leadership Council Opens Enrollment for Fall CFO Bootcamp Cohort

Director of Finance, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Action Fund and Participant of CFO Bootcamp Shares experience

Starting September 10, CFO Bootcamp brings finance leaders together for eight live online sessions focused on leadership, strategy, and executive impact.

strategy doesn't fail on the whiteboard, it fails when you have the wrong people in the wrong seats trying to execute it. - the CFO Bootcamp is worth your seat at the table.” ” — Donna B. Cohen, CFO of CarMax Auto Finance and CFO Bootcamp instructor

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the CFO role expands beyond finance into enterprise leadership, the CFO Leadership Council has opened enrollment for the Fall 2026 cohort of its CFO Bootcamp , an executive development program designed to help finance leaders strengthen the capabilities today's CEOs and boards expect.The next cohort begins September 10, 2026, building on the momentum of the program's first class, which brought together finance executives from a variety of industries for eight interactive sessions focused on the capabilities today's CFOs need beyond technical finance expertise.Designed for current and aspiring CFOs, CFO Bootcamp helps participants strengthen the leadership, communication, and strategic decision-making skills increasingly expected of modern financial leaders.The curriculum explores topics including strategic leadership, executive communication, governance and investor relations, digital transformation, deal-making and capital markets, data science, and building high-performing finance organizations.A defining feature of the program is its collaborative learning model. Each session is led by accomplished CFOs, CEOs, board members, investors, and subject matter experts who have successfully navigated the same strategic decisions participants face every day. Following each expert-led session, participants engage in facilitated peer discussions where they exchange ideas, challenge perspectives, and work through real-world leadership scenarios with fellow finance executives.That combination of practitioner-led instruction and candid peer dialogue quickly became one of the program's defining strengths, allowing participants to learn not only from experienced executives but also from the collective knowledge of accomplished finance leaders confronting similar business challenges.Jack Healy, CEO & Founder of Bear Hill Advisory Group and CFO Bootcamp instructor, said the program's collaborative format accelerates learning through peer expertise.“The CFO Bootcamp provides a ‘360 degree’ benefit to its members by connecting CFO's who have acquired subject matter expertise with a member who wants to accelerate their learning of that subject.” said Jack Healy, CEO & Founder of Bear Hill Advisory Group.Glenn Hopper, Experienced CFO, AI & Data Expert, and author of two books on AI in finance, said the program instructor reflects the expanding responsibilities of today's finance leaders.“It's been a long time since the CFO's job was just to "report the numbers." Finance leaders are increasingly expected to understand data, evaluate emerging technologies, challenge vendors, and help shape enterprise strategy. CFO Bootcamp gives participants a practical way to build those capabilities alongside peers who are facing the same demands.”Donna B. Cohen, CFO of CarMax Auto Finance and CFO Bootcamp instructor, emphasized the importance of leadership as a core finance capability.“I’m looking forward to leading the Leadership & Team Building module of the CFO Bootcamp. This module reminds me of something I've learned the hard way over my career: strategy doesn't fail on the whiteboard, it fails when you have the wrong people in the wrong seats trying to execute it. Talent decisions are strategic decisions — and that's exactly the mindset shift this module is built to create. Proud to be part of it, and I'd tell any CFO ready to lead at that level: the CFO Bootcamp is worth your seat at the table.”Participant Abyot Wondimu, Director of Finance at Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Action Fund, highlighted the immediate value of the program.“The CFO Bootcamp has provided practical, real-world insights that strengthen strategic leadership. The knowledge, tools, and peer learning can be applied immediately to create greater value. I highly recommend this program to senior finance leaders.”The Fall cohort will continue the program's highly interactive format, combining eight live online sessions with executive peer discussions designed to reinforce learning, encourage candid dialogue, and build lasting professional relationships.Participants receive live instruction, course materials, session recordings, continuing education credits, a certificate of completion, and access to an executive community of peers committed to advancing finance leadership.Enrollment is now open for the cohort beginning September 10, 2026. Participation is intentionally limited to a select number of seats to preserve the highly interactive learning environment.For more information or to apply, visit: cfoleadership.com/cfo-bootcamp/ About CFO LeadershipCFO Leadership is the ultimate resource for finance leaders, delivering timely, high-impact insights to help CFOs and senior finance executives lead with clarity and confidence. Through expert-driven editorial content, proprietary research, and exclusive executive interviews, CFO Leadership provides an insider's strategic edge on the most critical issues shaping the finance function today.Sign up for the CFO Leadership Briefing to stay ahead of emerging trends, market shifts, and leadership challenges impacting the CFO agenda at cfoleadership.com/newsletter/.Within CFO Leadership sits its peer community, CFO Leadership Council—a global professional association built for CFOs, by CFOs. For 20 years, CFOLC has connected more than 3,000 members across 36 chapters throughout North America through peer communities, conferences, mastermind groups, mentorship, executive education, and exclusive member resources.Learn more at cfolc.com.About Chief Executive GroupChief Executive Group is the leading community for U.S. CEOs, senior executives, and public company directors, dedicated to improving leadership performance and driving business growth. Through its trusted communities—including Chief Executive Network, Senior Executive Network, CFO Leadership Council, and Corporate Board Member Institute—as well as proprietary research, flagship publications, and live events, Chief Executive Group helps leaders navigate today's most pressing business challenges.Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

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