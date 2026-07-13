Finance & Accounting Technology Certificate Expands Through New Partnership with NJCPA.

We are excited to offer such a practical, hands-on resource to our members.” — Aiysha (AJ) Johnson, MA, IOM, CEO and executive director at the NJCPA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CFO Leadership Council, a professional association of finance leaders, announces a new partnership with the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants ( NJCPA ), expanding their relationship to make the Finance & Accounting Technology Certificate available to NJCPA members at an exclusive discounted rate.The partnership builds on the organizations' existing collaboration, with NJCPA serving as a marketing partner for the annual Finance & Accounting Technology Expo. Together, the organizations are furthering their shared commitment to helping finance and accounting professionals stay ahead of the rapidly evolving technology landscape."The future of accounting and finance will belong to professionals who understand both finance and technology," said RD Whitney, FATE Director & President of Chief Executive Group. "We're proud to partner with NJCPA to help equip its members with practical, real-world technology education that prepares them for the next generation of leadership."The Finance & Accounting Technology Certificate equips finance professionals with the knowledge and confidence to evaluate technology with confidence. Participants gain a practical understanding of today's finance technology landscape, enabling them to compare solutions, ask better questions, assess integration considerations, and identify where AI can deliver meaningful business value. Upon completion, participants will be prepared to contribute more strategically to technology decisions and help drive the future of finance.“With accounting and finance professionals increasingly relying on advancements in automation, software and AI to transform their day-to-day operations, this shared learning opportunity enriches their ability to select and evaluate the best technological solutions for their organizations,” said Aiysha (AJ) Johnson, MA, IOM, CEO and executive director at the NJCPA. “We are excited to offer such a practical, hands-on resource to our members.”The expanded partnership reflects a shared commitment to preparing finance professionals for a technology-driven future. By combining NJCPA's trusted professional development resources with FATE's specialized expertise in finance technology, the organizations are making it easier for finance leaders to build the knowledge needed to evaluate technology with confidence and lead successful digital transformation initiatives. Learn more and start your certificate journey today.About the organizations:CFO Leadership Council is a professional association dedicated to empowering senior finance executives and their teams across the U.S. and Canada. With more than 3,000 members and backed by the Chief Executive Group, the Council offers peer networks, executive briefings and research to support finance leadership.The New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants (NJCPA) represents the interests of more than 17,000 Garden State CPAs, as well as thousands of accounting and finance professionals and students. The NJCPA plays a leadership role in supporting the profession by providing members with educational resources, access to shared knowledge and a continuing effort to create and expand professional opportunities. Visit njcpa.org.

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