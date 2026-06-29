A New Way to Connect: CFO Leadership Council Launches Virtual Chapter for Finance Leaders

As finance leaders face growing complexity and uncertainty, CFOLC expands access to trusted peer collaboration, executive programming, and meaningful community.

Our Virtual Chapter allows finance leaders from around the globe to connect with peers, share ideas, and learn from people who have faced the same challenges.” — Jack McCullough, Founder and President of the CFO Leadership Council.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when CFOs are navigating economic uncertainty, rapid technological change, evolving stakeholder expectations, and increasing demands on the finance function, access to trusted peer relationships has become more important than ever. To help finance leaders connect, collaborate, and learn from one another regardless of location, the CFO Leadership Council (CFOLC) has announced the launch of its first-ever Virtual Chapter Designed for CFOs and other senior finance leaders who may not be geographically close to one of CFOLC's 35 in-person chapters, the Virtual Chapter expands access to the organization's trusted network, executive programming, and peer-driven community. The new chapter will provide opportunities for members to engage in meaningful discussions, exchange practical insights, build relationships across industries and regions, and participate in programming tailored to today's finance leaders.For more than 20 years, CFOLC has served as a trusted community where finance executives can openly discuss challenges, share experiences, and learn from peers facing similar opportunities and pressures. The launch of the Virtual Chapter reflects the organization's continued commitment to creating meaningful connections for finance leaders wherever they are. Members will have opportunities to contribute to discussions, shape programming, and engage with fellow finance leaders in a collaborative environment focused on real-world challenges and solutions.“Being a CFO can be a lonely job," said Jack McCullough, Founder and President of the CFO Leadership Council. "That's one of the reasons we built the CFO Leadership Council in the first place. Our Virtual Chapter allows finance leaders from around the globe to connect with peers, share ideas, and learn from people who have faced the same challenges.”Built with the same member-driven approach that has defined CFOLC since its founding, the Virtual Chapter will remain rooted in the organization's guiding principle: built by CFOs, for CFOs."As the CFO Leadership Council continues to grow, we're focused on removing barriers to participation and creating more ways for finance leaders to engage with one another," said RD Whitney, COO of the CFO Leadership Council and President of Chief Executive Group. "The Virtual Chapter allows us to bring together CFOs from different industries, regions, and perspectives, strengthening the exchange of ideas that helps leaders make better decisions and drive stronger outcomes for their organizations."The Virtual Chapter joins CFOLC's growing network of communities across North America and represents the next step in the organization's mission to help finance leaders connect, learn, and lead through trusted peer relationships and practical insight-sharing.CFO Leadership Council, a professional association built for CFOs, by CFOs. For 20 years, CFOLC has connected 3,000+ active members across 35 local chapters in North America. The community is designed to foster candid, experience-based conversations and trusted peer relationships that go beyond content to deliver real-world solutions.

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