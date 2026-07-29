Walton County Tourist Development Council meeting date

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

Please be advised that the Walton County Tourist Development Council will hold its meeting on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 9 a.m. in the Freeport BCC Boardroom, 842 State Hwy 20, East, Suite 118, Freeport, FL 32439.

Two or more Walton County elected or appointed officials may attend. This meeting is open to the public. Walton County adheres to the Americans with Disabilities Act and will make reasonable modifications for access to the meetings upon request. Please call (850) 892-8110 to make a request. For the hearing impaired, please call 1-800-955-8771 (TDD), 1-800-955-8770 (VOICE). Requests must be received at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting to allow time to provide the requested services.

For additional information regarding Walton County TDC meetings, please contact Dana McDowell at 850-267-1216 x8526 or dana@wcfltourism.com.