Walton County Public Works’ Projects in Progress report
Walton County Projects in Progress
Walton County, FL, 08/03/26 - Walton County Public Works in-house crews have been hard at work on improving the community’s infrastructure. Below is a list of highlights from these important efforts.
ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE (EAST AND WEST) DIRT TO PAVE
Project Improvements:
• Paving 0.26 miles extending from Brookside Drive to the end of maintenance
• Pavement striping
Current Status:
• Construction (stabilizing road base)
• Drainage completed
• Sod installation
Traffic Impacts:
Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project.
POINSETTA AVENUE (EAST AND WEST) DIRT TO PAVE
Project Improvements:
• Paving 0.32 miles extending from Walden Road to the end of maintenance
• Pavement striping
• Sod installation
Current Status:
• Construction (stabilizing road base)
• Drainage Improvements-drainage inlets installed
Traffic Impacts:
Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project.
13th STREET DIRT-TO-PAVE AND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Project Improvements:
• Paving 0.64 miles extending from Churchill Bayou Road to the end of maintenance
• Pavement Striping
Current Status:
• Under Construction (stabilization)
• Drainage Improvements ongoing
Traffic Impacts: Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project.
FORMBY STREET OVERLAY
Project Improvements:
• The overlay operation will commence on Formby Street extending from the intersection of Mossy Oak Lane and will proceed for approximately 0.2 miles.
Current Status:
• Base is prepped and ready to overlay
Traffic Impacts: Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project.
BAY GROVE ROAD AND ROLLIN BLVD DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENT
Project Improvements:
• The installation of a drainage pipe at the intersection of Bay Grove Road and Rollin Boulevard.
Current Status:
• COMPLETED
Traffic Impacts: Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project
ADDITIONAL PROJECTS
• Lake Drive- Working on the multi-use path, repairing culvert headwalls and ditch maintenance
• W Harborview Road-Construction of a new sidewalk
• Paxton Senior Center- Asphalt paving parking lot and striping
• Eagle Springs Golf Course-Construction of new parking lot
• Satsuma Road (Choctaw Beach)- Installation of drainage pipe
• Mossy Head Community Center/Beaver Dam Park-striping parking lot
• TDC property-demolition of old mobile home that was left on the property
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