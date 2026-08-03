Walton County Public Works’ Projects in Progress report

Walton County Projects in Progress

Walton County, FL, 08/03/26 - Walton County Public Works in-house crews have been hard at work on improving the community’s infrastructure. Below is a list of highlights from these important efforts.

ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE (EAST AND WEST) DIRT TO PAVE

Project Improvements:

• Paving 0.26 miles extending from Brookside Drive to the end of maintenance

• Pavement striping

Current Status:

• Construction (stabilizing road base)

• Drainage completed

• Sod installation

Traffic Impacts:

Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project.

POINSETTA AVENUE (EAST AND WEST) DIRT TO PAVE

Project Improvements:

• Paving 0.32 miles extending from Walden Road to the end of maintenance

• Pavement striping

• Sod installation

Current Status:

• Construction (stabilizing road base)

• Drainage Improvements-drainage inlets installed

Traffic Impacts:

Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project.

13th STREET DIRT-TO-PAVE AND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS

Project Improvements:

• Paving 0.64 miles extending from Churchill Bayou Road to the end of maintenance

• Pavement Striping

Current Status:

• Under Construction (stabilization)

• Drainage Improvements ongoing

Traffic Impacts: Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project.

FORMBY STREET OVERLAY

Project Improvements:

• The overlay operation will commence on Formby Street extending from the intersection of Mossy Oak Lane and will proceed for approximately 0.2 miles.

Current Status:

• Base is prepped and ready to overlay

Traffic Impacts: Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project.

BAY GROVE ROAD AND ROLLIN BLVD DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENT

Project Improvements:

• The installation of a drainage pipe at the intersection of Bay Grove Road and Rollin Boulevard.

Current Status:

• COMPLETED

Traffic Impacts: Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project

ADDITIONAL PROJECTS

• Lake Drive- Working on the multi-use path, repairing culvert headwalls and ditch maintenance

• W Harborview Road-Construction of a new sidewalk

• Paxton Senior Center- Asphalt paving parking lot and striping

• Eagle Springs Golf Course-Construction of new parking lot

• Satsuma Road (Choctaw Beach)- Installation of drainage pipe

• Mossy Head Community Center/Beaver Dam Park-striping parking lot

• TDC property-demolition of old mobile home that was left on the property