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Walton County Public Works’ Projects in Progress report

Walton County Projects in Progress

 

Walton County, FL, 08/03/26 - Walton County Public Works in-house crews have been hard at work on improving the community’s infrastructure. Below is a list of highlights from these important efforts. 

 

ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE (EAST AND WEST) DIRT TO PAVE

Project Improvements:

•        Paving 0.26 miles extending from Brookside Drive to the end of maintenance

•        Pavement striping

Current Status:

•        Construction (stabilizing road base)

•        Drainage completed

•        Sod installation 

Traffic Impacts:

Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project.

 

POINSETTA AVENUE (EAST AND WEST) DIRT TO PAVE

Project Improvements:

•        Paving 0.32 miles extending from Walden Road to the end of maintenance

•        Pavement striping

•        Sod installation

Current Status:

•        Construction (stabilizing road base) 

•        Drainage Improvements-drainage inlets installed

Traffic Impacts:

Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project.

13th STREET DIRT-TO-PAVE AND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS

Project Improvements:

•        Paving 0.64 miles extending from Churchill Bayou Road to the end of maintenance

•        Pavement Striping

Current Status: 

•        Under Construction (stabilization) 

•        Drainage Improvements ongoing

Traffic Impacts: Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project.

 

FORMBY STREET OVERLAY

Project Improvements:

•        The overlay operation will commence on Formby Street extending from the intersection of Mossy Oak Lane and will proceed for approximately 0.2 miles.

Current Status: 

•        Base is prepped and ready to overlay

Traffic Impacts: Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project.

 

BAY GROVE ROAD AND ROLLIN BLVD DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENT

Project Improvements:

•        The installation of a drainage pipe at the intersection of Bay Grove Road and Rollin Boulevard.

Current Status: 

•        COMPLETED

Traffic Impacts: Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project

 

ADDITIONAL PROJECTS

•        Lake Drive- Working on the multi-use path, repairing culvert headwalls and ditch maintenance

•        W Harborview Road-Construction of a new sidewalk 

•        Paxton Senior Center- Asphalt paving parking lot and striping

•        Eagle Springs Golf Course-Construction of new parking lot

•        Satsuma Road (Choctaw Beach)- Installation of drainage pipe

•        Mossy Head Community Center/Beaver Dam Park-striping parking lot

•        TDC property-demolition of old mobile home that was left on the property

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Walton County Public Works’ Projects in Progress report

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