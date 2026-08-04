Walton County Board of County Commissioners July 28 meeting

Walton Commissioners Consider MOUs, Quarterly Reports and Beach Chair Storage

Walton County, FL, 08/04/26 – At the July 28 meeting of the Walton County Board of County Commissioners, the Board discussed a proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Walton County Fair Association regarding utilization and maintenance of Fair Association property and facilities. There was Board discussion about the services provided by the County to the Fair Association and disagreement about whether the MOU was equitable for both sides.

Commissioner Chair Brad Drake spoke of the importance of the annual fair to the community and suggested the issue be continued to the August 11 meeting and the Board agreed.

A proposed MOU with the Walton County Fair Association regarding utilization of Fair Association property and facilities during emergencies and disasters was also on the agenda and this was continued to the August 11 meeting.

The Board approved Amendment No. 01 to the existing Mossy Head Community Center Association MOU regarding improvements and use of ballfield.

Deputy County Administrator Mike Thornton requested direction regarding the Mossy Head Health Department Modular Clinic. Chairman Drake requested a motion to reject the bids received in response to the County’s Invitation to Bid (ITB) due to the high cost and the Board voted to reject the bids.

Next, the Commissioners discussed the cost of the necessary repairs and improvements to the DeFuniak Springs Armory building needed to make it suitable for use by the County. Discussion included the age of the building and the high cost of repairs. Ultimately, no action was taken.

Emergency Management Director Jeff Goldberg requested the Board authorize Chairman Brad Drake to sign a resolution recognizing August 2026 as "National Emergency Management Awareness Month." This was approved.

Planning and Development Director Stephen Schoen presented highlights of the Planning Department’s Quarterly Report, which was approved.

Director Schoen also provided an update on the Dalton Drive Proportionate Fair Share Analysis. He discussed the various elements that were reviewed. Schoen said that when his analysis was complete, there was “nothing was out of sorts. There were no discrepancies that I could find.”

The report was accepted and no further action was taken.

Public Works Director Buddy Wright then presented his department’s Quarterly Report for April through June 2026. Among the items listed, Director Wright reported having resurfaced 6.62 miles of roadway this quarter, completed 60 maintenance projects and 1,296 work orders through fleet maintenance. The report was approved.

County Attorney Clay Adkinson brought up an issue relating to the Peace of Paradise land purchase. He said a formal survey had been requested before the sale is complete. Adkinson asked the Board to approve the draft closing documents subject to the legal description being verified by the survey. The request also directed staff to procure the necessary surveys and authorized the chair to sign closing documents upon underwriting approvals of those documents and to extend the closing date to a date on or before August 28, 2026. His request was approved.

A public hearing was held to take action to consider amending the Walton County Code of Ordinances to provide for regulation of the use of E-Bikes, (electric bicycles). District 4 Commissioner Donna Johns previously brought many safety issues to light regarding the proliferation of e-bikes in her district. County Attorney Adkinson noted that the proposed amendment has gone through multiple changes, many of which were required by the state. Commissioners felt that a more detailed review between themselves, Administration and the Legal department would yield a better ordinance. Following discussion, it was agreed that the issue would be removed from the agenda and eventually re-advertised for Board action at a future date.

District 1 Commissioner Dan Curry introduced resident Chris Kulesa who discussed an issue involving Code Compliance and the Land Development Code.

His issue involves a fenced seawall on his property landward of the mean high waterline. Kulesa said that despite trying to avoid involvement, he had been caught up in an ongoing Code dispute between his two neighbors. Following discussion, Administrator Kellenberger recommended that the Board suspend enforcement of Bayshore Protection Zone pending resolution of the case. Kellenberger said he would work with Planning Director Schoen to develop new language in the Bayshore Protection Zone Code that would address this problem and others like it. The request was approved.

Next, Commissioner Curry addressed beach chair vending operations during named storms and the storage of vending equipment. Commissioner Johns said she contacted Administrator Kellenberger at the time about possible procedures and noted that vendors had called and sought permission to store their equipment in the way they did, which kept the chairs from being swept out into the water.

Kellenberger suggested that in case of severe storms, vendors should be allowed to store their equipment in the upland area of the public beach access, due to the logistics of trying to quickly move that amount of equipment off the beach and then back onto the beach when the storm has passed. He noted that beach grass within the dune system is protected by statute and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) handles enforcement in such cases. In this case, following complaints, the equipment was moved out from the dunes. Commissioners took no further action.

Next, Commissioner Curry requested that staff ensure ordinance language is drafted that will allow the County to resume collecting mobility fees when the restrictions under SB 180 have expired. Attorney Adkinson said that since the proposed relief bill did not pass in the Legislature, it will be Oct. 1, 2027, before counties can begin to collect those fees again. Adkinson said a new fee study will be required at that time. Thus, it is too early to take anticipatory action.

Next, Commissioner Curry asked for an update on the status of a Class I Landfill Ordinance. Adkinson replied that the County is facing the same issues with SB-180. He said he has worked on a draft version after speaking with the Florida DEP about possible restrictions. However, no new action can be taken at this time. “Until Oct. 1, 2027, we are not able to prohibit Class I Landfills in areas where they have not already been prohibited,” he said.

Commissioner Johns introduced Joe Mistachio, who offered a proposed conservation easement agreement aimed at enhancing protections for Eastern Lake’s natural resources. He said they had enlisted the aid of the Georgia – Alabama Land Trust (GALT) , an organization with significant experience in preserving natural habitats and ecosystems through conservation. They already manage Draper Lake and Little Redfish Lake in Walton County and they have drafted an easement document that would provide details for protecting Eastern Lake. Mistachio asked the Board to agree to review the document for possible adoption at a later date.

Administrator Kellenberger asked for copies of the various easements they have created and suggested that meetings be arranged with individual commissioners to provide information and answer questions. Rachel Mangi, representing GALT, agreed to do that.

Attorney Adkinson noted that the way the easement document is structured will almost certainly cause the Board to have to repay the Tourist Development Council the $10 million used to buy this specific parcel of land. That is because this was not purchased as part of the nature center exception under the statute regarding preservation. It was specifically purchased as a beach park facility for tourism. Adkinson closed by saying he was comfortable that the change could be made but wanted the Board to be aware of the potential monetary aspect.

Commissioner John then requested the Board approve an allocation of up to $350,000 in her District Four Recreational Plat Fees to install a Splash Pad at Paradise Park and this was approved.

The last item was a discussion regarding the filling of vacancies on the County’s Design Review Board (DRB), which requires technical expertise. Commissioner Johns also requested a venue change for the DRB meetings from the Freeport Boardroom to South Walton Courthouse Annex Boardroom. The request was approved.

LEGISLATIVE ITEMS

Golf Club Drive Abandonment - Request to approve by resolution. Project PA26-000001 is being reviewed by Jesus Navarro. This is an Abandonment application submitted by Emerald Coast Associates Engineering, LLC on behalf of Steve and Carla Chambers requesting the County to abandon a portion of the right-of-way known as Golf Club Drive measuring approximately 159 feet in length by 33 feet in width, totaling ±0.12 acres. This property has a future land use of Residential and a zoning of Residential Preservation. The property is located in District 4, directly North of 324 Golf Club Drive, parcel number(s) 04-3S- 20-34080-000-0050. – The issue was continued to the August 25, 2026, BCC meeting.

Land Development Code Text Amendments – First Reading of an

Ordinance. Walton County Planning and Development Services Staff are proposing substantive text amendments to Chapters One, Two, Five, Six, Seven, and Nine of the Walton County Land Development Code. The proposed amendments relate to Code Compliance issues, recent statutory changes, and continuing staff efforts to maintain and improve interpretation and implementation of the Land Development Code. These changes will affect many current standards and components of the Code, including, but not limited to, access management, Conditional Use review, definitions, submittal requirements, Certificate of Land Use requirements, and others. There are no substantive changes to the Zoning Code, densities, intensities, or allowed uses. – The issue was tabled and direction was given to Stephen Schoen and Clay Adkinson to remove items with SB180 conflicts, then review with each commissioner individually.

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CONSENT AGENDA

The following items were approved as a single item by general consent of the Board.

Clerk's Items:

1. Request to approve the Expenditure Approval List

2. Request to approve and authorize the Chairman to sign the minutes of the June

30, 2026, Public Workshop (Strategic Plan) and July 7, 2026, Budget Workshop

Administration

3. Request to approve and authorize the Chairman to sign the Annual Civil Rights Certification as part of the Section 8 Choice Housing Grant as requested by HUD

4. Request to approve and authorize the Chairman to sign the Notice of Non-Renewal for Statement of Work Q-100466-1 with CivicPlus for agenda meetings and management services

Building Department

5. Request to approve and authorize Chairman to sign the Q-Flow Renewal

Agreement for the Building Department sign in software in the amount of $4,288.95

Emergency Management

6. Request to approve and authorize the Chairman to sign a non-discrimination letter for NextEra Energy (FP&L) for Emergency Management to receive a sponsorship for HERricane 2026

Engineering

7. Request to approve and authorize the Chairman to sign Change Order No. 03 to Contract No. 25-09 with Gulf Coast Utility Contractors, LLC for the CR 393 Stormwater Improvement project, decreasing the contract amount by $26,188.21 and increasing the contract time by two calendar days

8. Request to approve and authorize the Chairman to sign Change Order No.: 06 to Contract No. 24-29 with Gage Golden Construction, LLC, d/b/a BGN Contractors for the construction of the Glendale Fire Station; increasing the contract completion date by 62 calendar days

Planning & Development

9. Request to approve and authorize the Chairman to sign Amendment No. 01 to the Interlocal Agreement with South Walton Fire District (SWFD) for Short-Term Vacation Rental (STVR) fire inspectors

Public Works

10. Request to approve and authorize the Chairman to sign a resolution to

support and approve the temporary road closure by the State of Florida Department of Transportation for the completion of the bridge replacement of Oak Grove Road over Chestnut Bridge as part of Project No. 449075-1-52-01

Tourism Department Beach Operations

11. Request to approve the purchase of a replacement ice-maker for Beach

Operations in the amount of $9,401.20