Walton Public Works Present Quarterly Report to BCC

Walton County, FL, 08/05/26 – During the second quarter, April-June 2026, Walton County Public Works maintained a high level of service, completing 6.62 miles of roadway resurfacing and a combined total of over 60 projects, including drainage, bridge maintenance, multi-use paths and other projects.

Public Works had over 3,200 public interactions through calls and online requests and processed 315 driveway applications. The department maintained fleet maintenance work orders and serviced 1,296 pieces of county equipment. Fuel distribution exceeded 62,000 gallons of diesel fuel and 66,000 gallons of unleaded fuel countywide. Additionally, 2,302 tons of material were transported to the landfill, 867 signs were constructed and installed, and 650 gallons of oil were recycled in compliance with environmental standards.

Resurfacing projects included portions of West Hewett Road, East Nursery Road, Griffin Cove Road, CR 395 South, the Azalea Avenue Intersection, Forest Oak Road, West Spruce Street, Peck Cawthon Road, Gardenia Street Intersection, Montigo Avenue Intersection, Camelia Street Intersection and the North Dothan Street Intersection.

Drainage projects included CR 147, Paxton Cemetery, CR 183B, Juniper Lake easement, W. Orange Avenue, Paul Road, West Poinsettia Ave and CR 3280.

Bridge Maintenance crews worked to improve safety on River Road, Varnum Road Bridge, One Bridge Road, Double Bridge Road, Reedy Creek Bridge, Bruce Creek Bridge, Boy Scout Road, Bishop Bridge, Turkey Creek Bridge, Gum Creek Bridge, Swamp Creek Bridge, Pond Creek Bridge, Pine Log Creek Bridge, Chestnut ridge, Alaqua Creek Bridge, Cedar Log Lake Bridge, Unnamed Branch, Hogtown Bayou Bridge, Western Lake Bridge, Bear Creek Bridge, Lake Bridge, Sconiers Mill Bridge, Lafayette Creek Bridge, 30A Alligator Bridge, West Bayou Bridge, Fish Pond Branch Bridge, Little Beaver Dam Bridge, Little Alaqua Bridge, Draper Lake Bridge, Unnamed Slough, Cosson Mill Creek Bridge, White Creek Bridge, West Bayou Bridge, River Bridge, Big Alaqua Bridge, Little Redfish Bridge, McQuage Bayou, Sconiers Mill Creek Bridge, Black Creek Bridge, and Chesser Road.

Public Works also worked on Villa Tasso storm clean-up, the Landfill parking lot, a Public Works pole barn, the CR 1087 turn lane, the Pisces Drive cul de sac, the Bay Loop pedestrian bridge, Morrison Springs wooden bridges, the Morrison Springs Boat Ramp, the Eagle Springs Golf Course parking lot, CR30 Intersections-stop bars, the Lake Drive multi-use path, and their own Public Works shop parking.

In addition to roadway striping and spraying to reduce Cogon Grass throughout the county, Public Works also mowed grass on the right-of-way on both sides of county-maintained roads, totaling more than a thousand miles.

Public Works also offers a way for citizens to report roadway safety issues as soon as they are spotted. Just scan the QR Code and follow the instructions.

For more information regarding Public Works projects, call (850) 892 – 8108.