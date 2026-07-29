FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE July 29, 2026

Contact: Erika Story, Montrose County Communications Director

estory@montrosecounty.net, (970) 417-8711

Montrose County Awards Four Future Farmers Scholarships

Montrose, COLO. - Montrose County is proud to award four Future Farmers Scholarships this year to Tyler Banulis, Peyton Briggs, Madison Collin, and Miley Dessauer. The scholarship celebrates Montrose County's rich agricultural heritage while investing in the next generation of agricultural leaders. The awards were recently presented during the Montrose County Fair and Rodeo Junior Livestock Sale.

This year, Montrose County expanded its commitment by increasing the scholarship program from two awards to four, recognizing even more outstanding students who have demonstrated a passion for agriculture, leadership, and community service. Scholarship recipients were selected through a competitive application process that reflects the county's ongoing commitment to supporting the next generation of agricultural professionals and ensuring the strength of Montrose County's agricultural legacy for years to come.

Scholarship awards were based on weighted GPA, personal achievement, community involvement, future goals, and an essay highlighting the importance of agriculture in Montrose County.

Tyler Banulis of Olathe plans to pursue a degree in civil engineering at Montana State University while continuing his lifelong connection to agriculture. Tyler has been actively involved in 4-H for eight years, participating in shooting sports, leathercraft, and market lamb projects while serving in multiple leadership positions. Through FFA, he has served as chapter treasurer, competed on the meats judging team, completed several supervised agricultural experience (SAE) projects, and represented FFA before local boards. Tyler also gained valuable agricultural experience through work-study with Fassett Hay and Cattle and has remained active in archery and clay target sports.

Peyton Briggs plans to pursue a degree in animal science at the University of Wyoming with a pre-veterinary medicine emphasis as she works toward becoming a veterinarian. Throughout high school, she has been actively involved in FFA, rabbit breeding, livestock exhibition, and veterinary medicine experiences. After receiving a Colorado State SAE Grant as a freshman, Peyton established her own rabbit breeding operation and developed skills in animal husbandry, business management, and entrepreneurship. She has earned multiple state-level awards, including the Colorado FFA State Gold Proficiency Award in Small Animal Production, and has served in several FFA leadership roles, including Chapter President. As a current Colorado FFA State Officer candidate, Peyton continues to advocate for agricultural education while gaining hands-on veterinary experience through assistant training and job shadowing.

Madison Collin plans to attend Montana State University to pursue a nursing degree before continuing her education to become a Physician Assistant. She has distinguished herself through exceptional leadership in FFA and livestock projects, serving as both chapter president and district president while earning her State FFA Degree. Madison's accomplishments include Champion Showman, Reserve Market Steer honors, and helping lead her family's state-winning sheep production project. She has also received the DEKALB Award, Outstanding Montrose High School Agriculture Award, and induction into the National Technical Honor Society. Her dedication to leadership, service, and agriculture has prepared her well for a future in healthcare.

Miley Dessauer plans to pursue an associate degree in agribusiness at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture and West Texas A&M University, preparing for a future in the agricultural industry through coursework in agricultural economics, farm and ranch management, finance, accounting, agricultural law, marketing, livestock industry management, and meat science. Her educational goals reflect a desire to build a broad understanding of agriculture and develop the knowledge needed to support producers and agricultural businesses.

In partnership with the Montrose Community Foundation, the Future Farmers Scholarship is intended for students pursuing careers in agriculture. Agriculture remains a cornerstone of Montrose County's heritage and economy, and the scholarship helps encourage the next generation of agricultural professionals and leaders. The county extends its congratulations to this year's recipients and thanks all applicants for their dedication to agriculture and their communities. More information about the Future Farmers Scholarship is available at https://www.montrosecounty.net/scholarship

Photo credit Hadlee Ownes and Kirsten Humble